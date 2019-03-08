Rep. Chad Christiansen has been added to my watch list of public threats. He’s been mentioned in the local news for three inane initiatives.
First, he tried and succeeded in the Idaho Senate’s rejection of a state-wide ban on hand-held cell phone use while driving. The Senate’s reasoning was that farmers needed to communicate with employees and some of their pickups were not equipped with Bluetooth. That’s a pretty flimsy argument if one compares the relative number of motorists exposed to a thoroughly researched hazard with a small number of farmers that may not be on public roads that often. The legislation needs to be reintroduced next year with possibly a creative exemption for farmers off main highways.
And, one does not have to buy a new pickup — Bluetooth is an inexpensive accessory.
Christensen is not concerned with public safety at all but is focused on his misguided belief that he can do as he pleases and the government should have no regulations that inconvenience that part of the public with extraordinarily bad judgment and absolutely no sense of personal responsibility. My points are illustrated by email communication with him at his office in Boise.
Christensen: “Why don’t we make it law that one can be arrested if one is carrying a knife, since that person may stab someone? Someone may or may not cause a wreck while using a phone, but hey let’s get them before they commit a real crime.”
Christensen has no grasp of logic in these statements. Stabbing someone is an intentional act and totally unlike causing a wreck from inattentive cell phone operation. Further, some knives are already considered deadly weapons and subject to the same controls as a gun.
Christensen is not alone. Former Sen. Dan Foreman of Moscow said, “The people of the state of Idaho do not want to lose their ability to legally use their electronic devices – whether that’s safe or not by any technical definition is a moot point in my mind.”
Fortunately, some have a more responsible view — Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett said, “My rights stop at the point that I endanger others.”
Now, Christensen is proposing legislation to allow anyone to carry a gun (or presumably any knife) into a public school without notifying school administration.
What is he afraid of — a large third grader with bad intentions? He is putting his selfish opinion of his rights ahead of public safety — in schools no less. Can you imagine an uncoordinated group of armed citizens dealing with a school shooter — which is normally called a circular firing squad?
It’s moronic proposals like this that make defending the Second Amendment much more difficult than need be. Make no mistake, I support the Second Amendment but do think concealed carry permits, mandatory training and limited gun free zones are reasonable requirements and help distinguish me from one of the loonies. I would like to see a poll of Idaho law enforcement as to whether they are comfortable with allowing concealed carry without a permit, particularly in a school.
Let’s recruit some good moderate candidates (Democrat and Republican) to run for Idaho district representatives in the 2020 elections and show the current bunch the door.