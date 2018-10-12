As we consider the Idaho Falls City Council’s discussion of banning driving while using a cell phone, I offer four questions.
First, do you know why one-armed people are allowed to drive? Driving is about the brain, not about having two hands. Many drive with a broken arm or impaired hand. So, I hope the city doesn’t allow the so-called hands-free use of cell phones while driving. The issue with cell phones and driving isn’t whether it’s hands-free. It’s whether it’s brain-free.
Second, do you know why drunk and chemically impaired people are not allowed to drive, even if they have two hands? Same answer – it’s the brain. A chemically impaired brain isn’t able to drive safely. National statistics show that about one quarter of driving fatalities are caused by drunk or drugged driving.
Third, does the city, county or state have information on accident rates while using a cell phone? In addition to the one quarter of driving fatalities that stem from drunk or drugged driving, another quarter from distracted driving, mostly from cell phone use. Stop the three Ds (drunk, drugged, distracted) and we prevent half of the vehicle fatalities. National statistics show that distracted cell phone driving to be about as dangerous as drunk or drugged driving — and it doesn’t matter whether it is hands-free or not.
I especially cringe when I see a person on their phone while navigating traffic circles. Traffic circles have their advantages over stop lights, but they do require more driver judgment versus a simple go/no-go based on the light.
The science and the data are clear — conversation with a person outside the car puts the brain outside the car. You’re focused there, not on the task at hand.
A conversation with a person in the car is generally different. The other person is somewhat aware of what is going on, realizes you might pause while talking and often provides another set of eyes on the road. The exception is screaming kids in the back seat – they are a dangerous distraction.
Fourth, imagine talking with a driver by phone and the last thing you hear is the person screaming and then a crash. You risk that every time you talk by phone with someone who is driving. I refuse to risk that, so I do not drive while talking on the phone.
It’s not the hands. It’s the brain. Oppose drunk, drugged and distracted driving. I whole-hardly support banning the use of cell phones while driving.