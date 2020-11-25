As St. Anthony and the rest of our state navigate a post-pandemic world, we need pioneers as we face the unknown. A decade ago, we were facing similar straits. From them, we emerged as a vision for American cities in the 21st century. Our distinctive Idaho formula is primed to guide us again: a favorable regulatory environment, proximity to international markets, geography prone to few disasters and affordable power rates.
We’ve seen tremendous growth across the state of Idaho. But the COVID-19 crisis, as it has across the entire country, brought this to a stall. Our daily lives radically changed, and we’ve adopted new precautions. The shutdown, and an economy just flickering back on, forced many businesses closed — for good. As a result, in a community that only a year ago boasted historic unemployment, too many now know joblessness and the resultant fear all too well.
Mindful of the talent and entrepreneurial drive of Idahoans, I know we’ll continue to earn our moniker as the Gem State well into the future, with our economy as a bright spot. But to do so will require us to dig deep and tap every resource at our disposal. Luckily, Idaho has an industry available in which it has emerged as a national leader, although still with idle potential: clean energy.
For a moment, let’s not look at the incalculable benefits of these 21st-century means of power generation. Let’s not talk about using the Earth’s natural gifts and the break-neck scientific progress by which we turn them into sustainable sources of energy.
For now, let’s discuss how we push our economy past the effects of COVID-19 by embracing a diverse energy portfolio and an abundant new power supply. Bestowed upon us by the wind, the sun and Idaho’s active waterways, clean energy is an essential element to the path forward.
Prior to the national COVID-19 shutdown, the United States clean energy economy was booming. It provided 3.3 million Americans with great-paying, long-term careers. In turn, clean energy workers stimulated local economies and kept manufacturers and businesses running with affordable energy rates. Since March of this year, however, nearly 500,000 once employed by the industry filed for unemployment, and only a fraction have gone back on work since. We’ve seen Idaho’s clean energy sector lose nearly 11% of its workforce.
Restarting our economy is going to take a lot of energy and clean energy workers can provide it. With the right groundwork, re-employed Idahoans in hydroelectric (for which Idaho is nationally recognized), wind, solar and biomass — and the new hires to come — can build a 21st-century infrastructure that provides an array of affordable, clean, top-of-the-line energy options statewide. Clean energy provides us the opportunity to come back stronger than we were before and continue building Idaho as a beacon for the future of the U.S., economic and otherwise.