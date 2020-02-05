The Trump administration has signed agreements with western states, including Idaho, to “reduce fuels” and “restore” national forests. The underlying assumption of these agreements is that fuels are the driving force for wildfires.
Yet numerous fire ecologists and researchers have disputed the idea that fuels are the driving force in large blazes. Instead, it is weather and climate that drives the most significant fires.
Consider that in 2019 the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center reported that 283,477 acres public and private acres burned in Idaho. By contrast, in 2007, nearly 2 million acres were charred.
Why the vast difference? Is it because there is no fuel left to burn in 2019? Is it because the modest thinning projects done by the Forest Service worked so well? Of course not.
The difference between 2007 and 2019 was climate and weather. In 2007 it was a very dry year, in fact, a significant drought year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 2019 was extremely rainy. Do you think this has anything to do with the two acreage figures? If you say yes, you’re not alone.
An increasing number of scientists have concluded that climate and weather, not fuels, drives all large blazes. And the only time you have large blazes is in years where there is drought, low humidity, high temperatures and high winds. Put those factors together with an ignition source, and you have the ingredients for a massive blaze.
A further nuance to the above is that nearly all the acreage burned annually occurs in very few large blazes. Most fires are tiny and tend to go out if the conditions for fire spread do not exist.
For instance, between 1972 and 1987, there were some 235 ignitions in Yellowstone’s backcountry. All were permitted to burn without suppression. Of these, 208 burned less than an acre, and all 235 self-extinguished without any suppression.
Another review found that a total of 56,320 fires burned over 9 million acres in the Rocky Mountains between 1980-2003. Ninety-eight percent of these fires (55,220) burned less than 500 acres and accounted for 4 percent of the area burned. By contrast, only 2 percent of all fires accounted for 96 percent of the acreage burned. And 0.1 percent (50) of blazes were responsible for half of the acres charred.
What all this suggests is that the fires we hope to control or halt by fuel reductions are the very fires we cannot stop. It makes no difference if thinning the forest slows or stops wildfires under moderate fire weather conditions since most of these blazes remain small and are quickly suppressed.
On the other hand, the very fires that fuel reductions are aimed at stopping — those burning under extreme fire weather conditions — are the very blazes that are unstoppable.
Despite the growing scientific consensus that climate and weather drive wildfires, numerous politicians, the timber industry and some in the Forest Service, continuously endorse the idea that fuel reductions and “active management” of our forestlands would prohibit large wildfires.
Indeed, if fuels were the issue, one would suggest that the most extensive high severity burns would occur in designated wilderness areas and other protected landscapes. Yet a 2016 study of over 1,500 wildfires found the opposite. The highest severity burns were in “actively managed” forests.
A study in Oregon found that the highest severity blazes occurred on private timberlands-lands which are the most heavily managed in the state.
Worse for our forest ecosystems, “active management” impoverishes our forest ecosystems. It does not “restore” forest health. A healthy forest ecosystem is one with significant mortality from beetles, drought, fire and other sources. At least one study has found that two-thirds of all wildlife species depend on dead trees or down wood at some point in their lifecycles. So, attempting to slow or halt wildfires is ultimately impoverishing our forests.
The truth is, we are never going to win this drawn-out battle against wildfires. We need to change our worldview to accept the idea that wildfires, even big ones, are inevitable.
The idea that we can control or avoid large blazes in an age of climate change is delusional. We can protect homes through zoning and adoption of fire-safe home policies, but we are never going to stop climate-driven wildfires through logging.