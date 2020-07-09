Flirting with defamation directed at an Idaho taxpayer and family-owned small business is no way to introduce one's candidacy for public office (even a Democratic candidacy), but that's what Democrat Travis Oler did in his article "Special interest corruption in the Idaho Republican Party Platform," published on June 30.
We formed our Idaho business, Money Metals Exchange, in late 2010 with almost no capital and a single employee — two years after the Idaho Republican Party added platform language supporting sound money policies for the Gem State, one of America’s top gold and silver mining jurisdictions over the years.
Although Money Metals is now only 10 years old, our nationally focused company has been named the number one precious metals dealer in the United States by an industry rating group.
When Idaho Republicans began expressing, through the party platform, formal opposition to the inflation-creating, debt-encouraging Federal Reserve and reaffirming the merits of gold and silver as money (in keeping with Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution), I happened to be out fighting compulsory unionism in my prior role as vice president of National Right to Work.
At the time the 2008 Idaho GOP convention took place, I was quite preoccupied with my job of defending American workers who lost their jobs for refusing to join a union — or who were beaten up, stabbed and occasionally killed for daring to provide for their families during union-boss ordered strikes.
I suspect my background gives this Democratic conspiracy theorist yet another reason to be annoyed. But for the avoidance of doubt, let me confirm I was not the architect of Idaho’s job-producing Right to Work law either. I was a pimple-faced 14-year-old when Idaho voters put it on the books in 1986.
Similarly, the Idaho Freedom Foundation doesn’t deserve the "credit" this Democrat is so clumsily handing out. Like Money Metals Exchange, IFF was not yet in existence, so it too couldn't have been behind the Republican Party platform language.
Huh, I guess it was just some plain old Idaho Republicans who drafted and adopted and the sound money plank. And good for them.
Meanwhile, since IFF consistently supports the Constitution, limited government and lower taxes, it’s no surprise the policy group supported Republican Majority Leader Mike Moyle's sound money bill (House Bill 449) in 2018, which sought to exclude both capital gains and losses on gold and silver from Idaho taxable income.
Under current law, taxpayers cannot deduct their ongoing capital losses from inflation when holding Federal Reserve Note dollars over time, so why should they be assessed taxes on nominal "gains" from monetary metals when they’re caused by fiat currency devaluation?
IFF only gave Moyle's simple, two-paragraph bill a "plus one" Freedom Index rating because it was a very small tax cut. Meanwhile, its passage would have zero impact on my company’s own tax obligations because we hold gold and silver as working inventory, not capital assets.
HB 449 was a straightforward, intellectually consistent bill, similar to laws already enacted in Arizona and Utah.
Mr. Oler also suggested folks would be “crazy” to be involved in gold and silver, so he may be pleased to know that the bill would also call for Idahoans to add back any federally deducted capital losses on gold and silver, where applicable, thereby paying more income taxes to Idaho in such circumstances.
This sound money bill passed the Idaho House with the support of every single Republican and the Democrat's own minority leader, making it more bipartisan than many bills, especially in a state where Democrats have only mustered enough public support to hold roughly a dozen House seats.