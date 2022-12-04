Last week, the Idaho Legislature held its biennial organizing session. With 31 new representatives and 20 new senators, the Capitol looks very different from when the session ended earlier this year. Over the last few months, a group of east Idaho legislators met and discussed what all these changes would mean for our part of the state. We want to ensure your priorities are heard loud and clear in Boise. To support those efforts, we’ve formed the East Idaho Coalition.

This voluntary group includes members from the Idaho House and Senate. We represent districts throughout east Idaho, from Lemhi, Clark and Fremont counties in the north to Bear Lake and Franklin counties in the south. We believe we can work together to tackle regional issues that matter to us, including growth, education, transportation, natural resources and economic development.

