As a Republican and specifically as a Republican candidate, I hear concerns every day from voters about misinformation spread online, in print and TV news media. That’s why I cannot say that I am particularly surprised by the Post Register’s misleading editorial regarding my absence from the recent Idaho Falls City Club candidate forum. I was not afforded the opportunity to correct the misinformation before the editorial was printed, and I would have been happy to work with the Post Register on the facts of my absence. I am grateful for the opportunity now to set the record straight for their readers.
I am accused of “debate ducking,” yet I participated in a public debate with my opponent the night before on statewide television. I am accused of being “on her way to a meet-and-greet her campaign is throwing in Coeur d’Alene” rather than attending the City Club forum, but the editorial conspicuously ignores the fact that the purpose of the trip is participating in the traditional statewide Republican bus tour — with all Republican candidates on the ticket, including Lt. Gov. Brad Little and our constitutional officers — and that is why I was in Coeur d’Alene that evening, and all around northern Idaho during that 24-hour period.
I had informed the City Club weeks in advance that I would be unable to attend their forum due to the schedule of the Republican Bus Tour, which is an election year tradition where all candidates on the Republican ticket travel to every region of the state to meet voters, answer questions and meet with media. I offered alternative dates to participate in the City Club forum on another evening outside of that GOP tour, either alone or with my opponent. The City Club refused to reschedule the forum or any participation outside of the traditional statewide GOP bus tour dates. Campaigning as part of the GOP ticket is an honor, and supporting Brad Little and the ticket throughout Idaho is important.
I submitted a copy of this correspondence to a news reporter at the Post Register, yet it was ignored by the editorial. My opponent’s condemnatory quote was included, however.
The editorial claims that “candidates have an obligation to show up for debates and be challenged by their constituents.” Not only did I participate in a statewide televised debate the evening before the City Club forum, but I am also challenged by my constituents on a daily basis — including on the more than 70 stops included as part of our two-week statewide Republican ticket bus tour.
Idaho’s Republican Party engages in significant outreach and provides copious opportunities, such as the bus tour, for constituent engagement. Idaho is fortunate to have a growing and vibrant Republican Party that does not feel the need to engage in misleading disinformation campaigns in order to counter the vacuous reality of the Democrat Party and its standard-bearers. I look forward to returning home for the multiple stops we will be making in the Idaho Falls area for free events open to the public.
Idahoans deserve better from their local press. The Post Register can do better. As one of the largest publications in Idaho, known for young reporters with a passion for accurate reporting, they have an opportunity to be Idaho’s flagship news source for impartial journalism rather than engaging in partisan advocacy. Idahoans desire a fact-based, unbiased resource and the Post Register has the opportunity to fill that role.