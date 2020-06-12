Basil Barna could use a refresher course in logic and reason 111 and have his temperature checked because it appears to me he is running a high fever that is affecting his connection with reality. I am sure he will provide the infallible proof that election fraud has been debunked. Cannot wait to read that one.
Marty Trillhaase seems to have heartburn that President Trump was not impeached and wonders how Sen. Crapo could vote to impeach former President Clinton and refrain from voting to impeach President Trump. It is not really complicated because they were two entirely different sets of facts. Also, Marty needs a refresher course in the three branches of government that was established many years ago. Individual congressmen, regardless of which state they represent, do not tell the executive branch what to do or not do. It simply does not work that way for very sound reasons. He was very disgruntled because he misspelled pour as “pore.” Poor Marty was having a bad day.
I think the Post Register editorial board is delusional in believing President Trump brought us to this place. That is utter nonsense. George Floyd’s death was murder by law enforcement. The primary party is in custody and has been charged. Let’s consider the ladder of people who have far more responsibility for this tragedy than the president of our country: the lead officer at the scene, the captain or others in charge of this group, the police chief, the city council, the mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota. All of these individuals have line responsibilities far before you blame the president for one man’s actions. Does you gentleman recall the name Rodney King or the Black Panthers? Do you blame every president for atrocities during his administration? Good luck with that one. Racism has been a problem in our nation for many decades, unfortunately. And it is not just whites against people of color. While in Philadelphia, I was subject to racism because of the color of my skin that had absolutely nothing to do with my behavior.
I think all of you are way off the mark.