Dear Idaho representatives,
I am a military veteran. I served three years in the United States Army. I earned an expert qualification on three different types of guns. I was “Soldier of the Month” and “Soldier of the Quarter” several times from 2004 to 2005 in Fort Rucker, Alabama. Before my military service, I grew up in Alabama, where hunting and fishing and target practice were just a part of my normal, daily life. Owning and shooting guns was always second nature to me. But gun ownership has morphed into something that I no longer recognize. It has become an entitlement to the types of weapons I used as a soldier, weapons that no civilian could possibly have a relevant purpose for.
Last week in Dayton, Ohio, it took less than 30 seconds for a shooter to kill nine people and wound 27 others before killing himself. Police were on the scene within seconds. Due to the type of weapon the shooter possessed, he was able to inflict a massive amount of damage in less time than it could possibly take a citizen with a concealed weapon to find a safe place and defend himself. Our forefathers couldn’t possibly have imagined this type of scenario. We need you, our elected officials, to have a thoughtful conversation regarding the scope and limits of the Second Amendment. Does the average American have the right to possess weapons that are designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time? Or is it possible that there is common-sense legislation that could protect both a person’s right to bear arms and their right to life?
This year alone, there have been 248 mass shootings across the United States. The frequency of these shootings and the estimated loss of life they will produce is increasing with every active shooter event. Idahoans are concerned for many reasons: Some of us worry that our families aren’t safe when we go to concerts, community events or school. Others among us worry that our Second Amendment rights are under attack. And many of us simply want to see our representatives take any kind of initiative to protect the citizens of this beautiful state we call home.
Our community may be divided when it comes to exactly what measures should be taken, but we are all in consensus that something needs to be done. Despite this consensus, Idahoans have seen nothing from our Congressional representatives that address this threat. We’ve heard a lot of talk reassuring citizens that their Second Amendment rights are important. Of course, they are. But it’s a distraction from the real issue of gun violence. How do we regulate and ensure the right to bear arms while simultaneously being protective of the public’s health and safety? What do we do when our constitutional rights are in conflict with one another? These are the types of question you were elected to answer. There is no place in our community for partisan politics when it comes to our safety.
Please respond to this letter, detailing the ideas and legislation you are working on to address the epidemic of gun violence.