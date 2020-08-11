Sonya Harris is a member of the Blackfoot school board. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Utah State University. Sonya has been teaching school for 10 years. Seven of those 10 years were spent teaching in the Blackfoot district. She is the mother of four children, (all who attended school in the Blackfoot school district) and is married to Jared Harris, a local attorney in the area. She and her family reside in Blackfoot.