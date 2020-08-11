If we are not careful, we will miss the chance to rid Idaho of Common Core.
Earlier this year, the joint Idaho House and Senate Education Committee voted to replace Common Core in schools. Common Core standards, also called the Idaho Content Standards, are expensive and ineffective. These standards were promoted as a way to improve K-12 education in Idaho, however, Idaho students have shown no significant improvement in educational outcomes since the adoption of the Common Core beginning in 2011.
Among other concerns, many parents have expressed frustration about the confusing way that Common Core math is taught, and experts across the nation have warned about Common Core’s lack of early phonics instruction.
As a former school teacher and current member of my local school board, who has long been concerned about these Idaho standards, I need your help.
I was asked to join the committee of Idahoans assigned to work together in choosing a new set of education standards.
The legislative directive asks for input from all interested parties, including parents, teachers, administrators and the general public. We need that input. Past experience has shown that the education establishment in Idaho may simply make a few, minor changes and then re-name the existing standards.
Somebody once said that 10 people who speak up make more noise than 10,000 who remain silent. Without citizen input, education standards are in jeopardy of remaining the same.
I know there are many parents and teachers who strongly oppose Common Core. Please make yourselves known.
Idaho has the chance to follow the lead of states like Florida, who has replaced Common Core with the Florida B.E.S.T Standards.
Join the fight. For information about how to contact your legislators and the committee members in your region, please reach out to nationaleducationguardians@gmail.com.