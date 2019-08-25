What does it mean to be food insecure? The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.
This includes a lack of available financial resources for food in a family’s household budget.
In 2017, an estimated one in eight Americans were food insecure, equating to 40 million Americans. In Idaho in that same year, 13 percent of our neighbors were determined to experience food insecurity.
Vulnerable populations for food insecurity include children, the elderly and low-income households. According to Feeding America, nearly 5 million senior citizens currently face hunger in our country, along with 16 million children. At the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls in 2018, we provided food to almost 20,000 children and close to 4,000 seniors.
None of this would be possible without our 16,000 square foot warehouse, which gives us the ability to move almost 2 million pounds of food a year into the hands of those who need it most. We share this precious resource with five other local emergency food providers, as well as the Idaho Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to young parents struggling to fill that need.
From 2014 to 2017, we had to relocate to three different warehouses as the owners of those buildings found alternative or more lucrative uses for their properties. This put an enormous strain on the entire infrastructure of our agency from staff to volunteers and donors. We are fortunate now to be in a position to purchase our current warehouse at a discounted price due to the generosity of our current landlord, Arrington Construction.
Next year marks the Community Food Basket’s 40th anniversary of serving the Idaho Falls community. We could not think of a more appropriate legacy gift to all who came before us and who will follow after in our battle against hunger and food insecurity than to present the warehouse as a gift to our community.
On Aug. 17 at Freeman Park, with our first-ever Community Food Basket Hunger Games, we launched a 16-month capital campaign to raise $250,000, which we have high hopes will be matched by a grant from a national foundation to help us purchase the building. Together with a very generous bequeath gift, the Hunger Games raised our first $70,000 towards that goal.
For the next 15 months, please be on the lookout for news and information on additional opportunities to support the capital campaign to help us purchase the Community Food Basket warehouse. Meanwhile, if you would like to contribute, you can mail a check earmarked “warehouse” to P.O. Box 2236 Idaho Falls, ID 83403 or go online to communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org, or give us a call at 208-524-0994. We’d love to arrange a tour of the warehouse for you and share other opportunities to support our mission.