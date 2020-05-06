As a scientist, I’ve been taught that a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted when investigating theories or problems, but when skepticism rolls over into full-blown paranoia, you end up with a pathological disease of the mind. At least that is what I thought when I read the article “Far-right politicians denounce government’s COVID-19 response in Washington, Idaho” published April 16 in the Post Register.
Hence I was both disturbed and amused when I read several of the current conspiracy theories being fomented and embraced by the tin-foil hat wearing Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, such as, “the deeply Democrat states are banding together to essentially control the economy and undermine our president.” Trust me, Trump does not need the Democrats to undermine his presidency; he uses his two thumbs on a daily basis to accomplish that.
Shea has also “asserted the new coronavirus is a Chinese Communist Party bioweapon.” Given the death toll in China from the virus, I guess that backfired on those diabolical Communists. The article presents a blatantly false claim that residential or commercial construction is not allowed, that “only government projects can continue (Culp).”
Having taken note of his abnormal and bizarre theories, I must say I was pleasantly surprised when he came up with one really sound and promising idea, “the plan to turn eastern Washington into a 51st state called Liberty” where he and his ilk could hang out.
I’m all for that. Hopefully, there would be a voluntary exodus of anti-vaxxers, “patriots,” white supremacist, anti-government, climate change deniers, extreme Libertarians, states-righters, homophobic, transgender fearing, sagebrush rebellion homeschoolers and survivalists marching off to the utopian land of Liberty.
I say, let them embrace the every-man-for-himself creed while we stick with messy democracy and the creed no man is an island. And finally, let’s take that wall money Trump has been yammering about and put it to good use. Erect a beautiful wall around the state of Liberty, just to keep them safe from the thought police and people who recognize that virus control measures are not about losing money and government overreach, the measures are enacted in order to stem the flow of lost lives.