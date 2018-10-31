The World Bank’s “Human Capital Index” was developed to assess how close a country comes to providing a quality education and healthy lives to all of its residents, thus maximizing its opportunity to succeed economically. The U.S. ranked 24th in the world, essentially in a statistical tie with Serbia which has about one-quarter of the U.S.’s GDP per capita.
The World Bank and others (e.g., Idahoans for Healthcare and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry) consider health and education to be the two most important factors that affect our economic potential. In order to have a healthy economy, you must have a healthy, well-educated population. Unfortunately, health and education are two areas where the Idaho Legislature has failed many Idahoans. Therefore, Idaho’s economy is a twin tale of the “haves” and “have-nots.”
If we had an “Idaho Human Capital Index” where would we be ranked in the U.S.?
U.S. News ranks Idaho 18th overall in health care. It notes that Idaho has high-quality health care (6th) and relatively high-quality public health (12th) systems. However, it ranks Idaho 39th in health care access. So, if you have a good health care plan in Idaho you’re golden. If you’re one of the approximately 62,000 Idahoans without any health care coverage you’re probably in deep trouble.
USA Today notes that the U.S. education system is about average compared to other high-income nations. However, high academic achievement is limited to a few states and Idaho is not one of those states. USA Today ranks Idaho 47th and Education Week ranks Idaho 48th in education in the U.S. If your school district that can afford/is willing to pass large supplemental levees, your children are probably getting a good education. If not, your children are likely not getting “a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools” as promised by the Idaho Constitution.
U.S. News notes that Idaho has one of the top performing economies in the U.S. Idaho is 11th in economic growth and employment, and it’s 10th in business environment. However, the U.S. Department of Labor notes that Idaho has approximately 21,000 workers (4.6 percent) being paid at or below minimum wage and Idaho ranks 50th in average weekly wages. Therefore, there is a great disparity between those Idahoans who are doing well economically and those who are not.
Idaho’s Republican Party has had exclusive control of the Idaho Legislature 60 years. Therefore, it has had exclusive control over setting Idaho’s health care, education and economic policies, programs and budgets for three generations. If you’re OK having one of the worst educational systems in the U.S., if you’re OK having 62,000 Idahoans without health care, and if you’re OK with Idaho being 50th in average weekly wages, then continue voting a straight Republican Party ticket in November.
However, if this is not OK, consider voting for a change. Vote for new candidates who will actually work for you and for a legislature that will truly improve the quality of life for all Idahoans.