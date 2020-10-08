Our November ballots will include the following question:
“Shall Section 2, Article 3 of the Constitution of the state of Idaho be amended to require that the Senate shall consist of 35 members; and shall Section 4, Article 3, of the Constitution of the state of Idaho be amended to require that the Legislature shall be apportioned to 35 districts?”
When making your decision, here are some points to consider:
Passage of House Joint Resolution 4 would limit legislative districts to 35. With the Idaho population growing, especially in urban areas, will this allow for adequate representation of rural areas with a lesser population?
If the redistricting committee, which is tasked with redrawing legislative district boundaries after the United States’ decennial census, decides on 30-32 legislative districts, this would mean legislators would possibly end up covering about 60,000 in population, and larger land areas. It would also reduce the size of our state government and could save taxpayer money spent on legislative salaries and benefits.
But is it better to lock-in 35 legislative districts now? Many say yes.
Some argue it will allow time to educate our citizens on the benefits of one state senator for each county, which could be more equal representation for our smaller counties. This solution would mirror our current federal Senate structure and may allow for a better balance between urban and rural sectors. However, establishing one state senator per county would require an additional constitutional amendment as well.
Should we put more effort into changing the number of state senators or go ahead and amend our Idaho Constitution now?
Another question is whether or not fixing the number of districts at 35 will reduce the possibility of litigation. Some people and entities may not be willing to accept a lesser number of legislative districts and decide to file lawsuits.
Does setting a firm number of legislative districts truly reduce our flexibility and options? Would a lower number of districts actually dilute the ability of large counties to dominate the state?
For the most part, I believe our Idaho and U.S. constitutions should be left alone. While I would consider an amendment proposal including the words “at least 35” districts, unfortunately, HJR 4 as presented does not.
As you can see, there are many questions to be considered as we vote HJR 4 this general election on Nov. 3. At this point, I am leaning toward a no vote.
The House (65-3) and Senate (31-4) overwhelmingly passed House Joint Resolution 4 in February of 2020. Additional ballot information on HJR 4 may be found at sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/ballot-initiatives.