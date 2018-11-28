In the United States, November is well known for two things: Thanksgiving and Election Day. But in Idaho local elections occur throughout the year, not just in November.
Idaho has specific election dates set for state and local entities, but Idaho law is also littered with exceptions for local government entities. Thus, the elections calendar can easily confuse voters, who are busy living their non-political lives. The government must find ways to make electoral participation easier on Idahoans, not harder. One way this can be accomplished: Election consolidation.
Idaho law specifies that elections be held annually on the third Tuesday in May and the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. The law states elections should be held on these dates, but the law allows exceptions for many local government entities.
For example, water districts can hold elections on the first Monday in March. If it concerns bonds or property tax levies, school districts can hold elections on both the second Tuesday in March and the last Tuesday in August. Irrigation districts can hold elections the first Tuesday in February and the first Tuesday in August. And, recall elections of local officials can take place on any of four legally specified dates a year.
Clearly, state statutes allow many local entities to have off-cycle elections. However, there are even more exceptions. The Boise School District has a trustee election on September 4, 2018, the first Tuesday of September, which is different from all the above-listed dates.
This complicated voting calendar can take a toll on voter turnout. A 2016 report, “Election Dates May or May Not Matter,” by the National Conference of State Legislators, stated that “voters like the idea of voting less often” and that “running concurrent elections does increase voter participation in the smaller ‘down ballot’ races.”
Voter fatigue caused by too frequent elections drives down voter turnout to the point that a few motivated voters, far less than a true majority, exercise excessive power to tax everyone. When voters approved a bond in the Boise School District in March 2017, the voter turnout was 24 percent, compared to the 88 percent county turnout for the November election the previous year. In May, 2017 those approving a Bonneville County Taxing District included only 10,213 voters, or just 20.01 percent of those who should have a voice. A true majority of eligible voters would have included over 25,500 and would show genuine support for the taxing district. Had all votes occurred at a regular election, the outcome on these tax issues may have been very different.
Election dates in Idaho need to be consolidated. As is, these dates are all over the calendar year. There needs to be a change, for the sake of residents’ schedules, to avoid increased taxes and to increase voter turnout. Using the façade of democracy to mask the tyranny of the minority to tax the majority was never intended by our founders.