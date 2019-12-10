In the past three decades, the fraction of Idaho Falls electricity acquired from facilities we own has fallen from a half to a quarter. As the city population and usage per person have grown, we’ve only added a small amount of wind to our four local Snake River dams. There have been serious, but unsuccessful attempts at adding hydro and coal-generated electricity. I advocate for the city to own more electricity to protect against increasingly turbulent times in the electricity business.
The city’s rates are low. The average 2018 price of electricity was 12.0 cents per kilowatt-hour in the US and 8.2 in Idaho. For example, a typical microwave oven uses 5 amps of current at 120 volts, so it is using 5 amp x 120 volt = 600 watts of power. If you use the oven for 1 hour, you’ve used 600 watt-hours or 0.6 kilowatt-hours. If the price is 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, that electricity costs you 7.2 cents. Idaho Falls Power customers pay an average of 7 cents per kilowatt-hour. Only two much smaller utilities among the seventeen in Idaho have slightly lower rates.
Idaho Falls Power does a remarkable job, balancing electricity from our facilities with long-term contracts and short-term market purchases, ensuring electricity demand matches generation each second, minute, hour, day, week, season and year.
In 2018, Idaho Falls Power acquired 105 megawatt-year of electricity. Of that, 26 percent came from our facilities (4 dams and some wind), 67 percent from long-term contracts and 7 percent from short-term purchases. Some of that electricity was sold as part of the effort of matching demand and generation.
In 2018, 87 percent of our electricity came from hydro – 25 percent from our dams, 60 percent from the longterm contract with the Bonneville Power Administration, and 2 percent short-term purchases. Our four local dams generate electricity at 2.4 cents per kilowatt-hour. Our dams have a total of 46 megawatts of capacity because they operated about 58 percent of the time, they generated 26 megawatt-year of electricity. We buy BPA electricity (hydro and some nuclear) at 3.8 cents percent kilowatt-hour.
Let’s lower that 87 percent share from hydropower because of risks. Electricity is merely a byproduct of dams, which are managed primarily for flood control and water supply, with ever-increasing environmental restrictions. BPA is in a weak financial situation. There will be less hydropower available in the Pacific Northwest with tighter water flow management and risks of dam removal on the Snake River. The BPA contract must be renewed by 2028.
The second-largest source is nuclear at 7 percent, from a long-term BPA contract using the Columbia Generation Station in Washington. Let’s increase that via the proposed nuclear power plant outside Idaho Falls.
The third-largest source of electricity is wind at 1.9 pecent. Almost half of that is our small share of the wind turbines east of town, the rest are from contracts and purchases. There are four wind installations east of Idaho Falls, totaling a 366-megawatt capacity. One of them is Horse Butte, and the city owns 3 megawatts of it. Last year, because it operated about 30 percent of the time, it generated under 1 megawatt-year. That wind is expensive, 7.4 cents/kilowatt-hour. As that is more expensive than what the city charges us, every kilowatt-hour of wind costs the city money. Nonetheless, I’d like the city to obtain more wind capacity to diversify.
Fourth- and fifth-place are short-term market purchases of natural gas (1.7 percent) and coal (1.6 percent). At least a dozen coal-fired plants in the west are going to close in coming years. I don’t see how they are going to be replaced. Finally, as part of demand-generation matching, the city buys small amounts of electricity from solar (0.3 percent) and other (0.2 percent).
We should own more electricity generation to make us less dependent on economic, political, environmental and technical uncertainties. I suggest owning more nuclear and wind electricity to balance our portfolio. Get informed. Get engaged.