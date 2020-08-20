Dr. Steve Lucht is board certified in internal medicine. He joined Blue Cross of Idaho as vice president medical director, health care operations in 2018. Prior to moving to Idaho, he practiced in primary care and hospitalist medicine. Over the past 18 years, he has worked to promote value through whole-person care, for national and regional health plans. He and his wife enjoy photography, hiking, snow skiing and other outdoor activities.

Dr. Troy Brumfield is the chief medical officer for Mountain View Hospital and a family practice doctor. He grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, and graduated from Snake River High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in zoology from Idaho State University and then went on to medical school at Des Moines University. He completed a family practice residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2001. He has been practicing medicine for Community Care and helping patients in our community ever since then.