The COVID-19 pandemic forced Idahoans to miss many life events. Many young men and women were not able to attend graduations, couples had to push back weddings and families were forced to cancel vacations.
Medical data is now revealing many Idahoans also skipped routine or critical medical care.
During the early months of the pandemic, Community Care saw 40% fewer patients on average than the same time the previous year.
These declines match national trends. A study from Stanford found a 39% drop in evaluation for signs of stroke between March 26 through April 8.
Across the country, doctors are worried patients are ignoring health problems out of fear of COVID-19. Health care needs should never be ignored. Patients should seek immediate help for chest pain, difficulty breathing or any injury causing serious pain.
Neglected chronic conditions — like diabetes — can be life-threatening too. Patients should not put off care to avoid being exposed to others, especially when the medical community is working to keep everyone safe.
Doctors have changed clinic protocols to limit patient’s exposure. For example, all patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Patients are now ushered back to sanitized rooms immediately rather than sitting in a waiting room. And many clinics utilize separate entrances for individuals coming in for routine care.
Even with the changes, some patients are not ready to return to their doctor’s office. Thankfully, telehealth has made it possible for patients to get access to care without having to go to a clinic.
Telehealth is health care delivered through technology. Instead of driving to a clinic, patients are seen in the privacy and security of their homes.
Telehealth has been around a lot longer than COVID-19, but the pandemic vastly increased its use.
Blue Cross of Idaho saw how much telehealth could help their patients and radically expanded telehealth coverage on March 19, and saw an 11,504% increase in telehealth claims when compared to the same time period last year.
Those figures include an increase in behavioral health visits conducted over a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Telehealth cannot take care of every problem, but it allows doctors to screen and treat a variety of physical and behavioral issues. Doctors can diagnose conditions that might get missed on a phone call.
Additionally, telehealth will never replace some critical exams, like yearly physicals, but virtual visits can make sure patients get directed to the right place.
COVID-19 has made a lot of people miss a lot of things, but it should not keep anyone from getting the care they deserve. Patients should call their doctor to schedule their next office or telehealth visit so they’re ready to enjoy the next big (socially distant) life event.