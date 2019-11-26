Could Idaho be a leader in clean energy? The answer is yes, and it would be an economic boon for Idaho, keeping energy costs low, creating jobs and promoting energy resilience. Proper investment incentives can make Idaho’s leadership in the clean energy marketplace possible. That includes leveling the playing field between tax incentives for the fossil fuel industry, which is over 100 years old, and incentives for the younger renewable energy.
Idaho Power recently announced that they would provide 100 percent clean energy by 2045, for which they are to be commended. Only three years ago, CEO Darrel Anderson voiced skepticism in such a goal by stating, “Until technology evolves, it’s going to be tough to get to a carbon-free society.” In large part, the change in goal has been driven by the economics of renewable energy, backed by the innovations behind those significant cost drops.
While the Bonneville Power administration’s lowest power rates are $35.56/megawatts, Idaho Power announced in March that it entered a Power Purchase Agreement to purchase power from Jackpot Holding’s solar energy installation at a cost of $21.75/MWh. The costs of these solar Power Purchase Agreements will only decrease in the future.
While economics are an important factor in the adoption of renewable energy, intermittency and certain technical power impacts of renewables on the grid have been obstacles for greater adoption. However, there is a solution to address these obstacles, and its cost has come down faster than solar or wind.
That solution is energy storage, and in particular, batteries. Costs of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage have dropped by roughly 76 percent since 2012 and continue to fall. More and more Power Purchase Agreements are being contracted with a combination of solar plus batteries. Recent Power Purchase Agreements are contracted at prices as low as $30.94/MW, lower than the power rates from bisphenol A, and lower than costs from gas-fired peaker plants. Indeed, the recent Skeleton Creek solar plus battery Power Purchase Agreement was signed in Oklahoma, where natural gas is cheap, because the costs of this facility was lower than a gas peaker plant.
Battery duration remains a last technical obstacle to truly allow massive penetration of renewables plus storage. Yet, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study stated that pilot runs of newer long-duration storage technologies reaching $20/kWh, which would enable 100 percent renewable adoption, could be demonstrated within five years.
Targeted and effective fiscal incentives can accelerate the technological trends that Darrel Anderson alluded to. The U.S. continues to subsidize the fossil fuel industry to the tune of $20.5 billion annually, yet subsidies for the renewable energy industry have been cut to $6.7 billion for the fiscal year 2016. We need a better balance to these subsidies and incentives.
We can and should do more to accelerate the trends ushering economical, dependable and secure energy based on renewable energy plus storage. I urge readers to request their congresspeople and senators to support current bills under consideration to extend the Investment Tax Credit for solar, wind and other clean energy technologies and to pass the bill creating an Energy Storage Tax Incentive.