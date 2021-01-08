Jan. 6, 2021, was the day that will be remembered as the ignominious day some U.S. Republican senators and Congress members attempted an assault on our fragile democracy and replace it with an autocracy.
On this date, Congress was to certify the 2020 election results of the Electoral College. Unhappy with the electoral outcome, a dozen or more Republican senators and a hundred or so Republican House of Representatives members objected to the Electoral College results in one or more swing states that President-elect Joe Biden won instead of their preference, President Donald Trump.
Why, one has to ask, when alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election has been dismissed by upwards of over 80 judges, including courts whose judges were Republican appointees, including the Republican-dominated U.S. Supreme Court, and all contested swing state governors and state legislators, did these U.S. Republican senators and Congress members support the president’s claim of 2020 election fraud without any legal evidence to support his claim?
Their efforts on behalf of President Trump was not to seek truth, but to act as supplicants to a president who will not concede that he lost the election, cannot provide evidence that the election was fraudulent and will use whatever means are available, including recently disclosed recorded taped information from the Washington Post, of Trump’s request of Georgia officials to find votes for him so he could hold on to the presidency.
The obsession of President Trump and his supporters since the election has been to subvert the will of the people by amplifying misinformation, conspiracies and chaos to hold on to power, even if that effort threatens our democracy and moves us ever closer to autocracy. All this while at the same time ignoring the real crisis in our country, the upwardly spiraling COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
The reality and the facts are that this pandemic has claimed, to this date, over 350,000 lives. To give some reference to the reality of these tragic pandemic deaths, World War II claimed 291,557 U.S. soldiers killed-in-action over a five-year period from 1940-1945. The Korean War claimed 33,686 KIA over a three-year period from 1950-1953. The Vietnam War claimed 47,424 KIA over a 22 year period from 1955-1975. The Afghanistan War claimed 1,833 KIA over a 19-year period from 2001-present. The Iraq War claimed 3,836 KIA over an eight-year period from 2003-2011. The total deaths in these wars were 378,336 dead.
On Dec. 30, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected that the total COVID-19 deaths will reach 424,000 deaths by Jan. 23, 2021, which took its first U.S. death in February 2020, only 11 months ago.
That is the truth in this awful season of tragedy, not the loss of Trump’s presidency.