Idaho voters elected Gov. Little to govern. That is his job and every decision he makes pleases some and displeases others. The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, lethal to some seniors, and no vaccine exists. The vast majority of governors adopted some form of a shut-down.
Apparently Sara Walton Brady did not want to comply with common sense in the form of “do not spread the virus.” She was arrested, and Parrish Miller exploded into action, calling the Meridian Police Department Nazis and suggesting an army of well-armed citizens show up. Then, in that context, said, “Just remember, shooting someone who is attempting to kidnap you is always justified.” The Idaho Freedom Foundation posted the arresting officer’s name and photo.
Doyle Beck’s response suggested it is really as simple as liberty or fear. I think it is hardly that simple. We have many laws and rules that may be construed to infringe on our freedom. For example, you cannot use your real property any way you please because there are zoning laws and building codes. Doyle then suggests that people do not need to be told how to respond to the virus and that consumers will make the right choice. That is the reason we have speed limits and laws against driving while impaired. Despite what Doyle claims, many people will spread the virus if not constrained.
Meanwhile, Bryan Smith, like Beck, references “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These words mean many different things to most people. Does liberty mean you can do nearly anything you want, including disregard for public safety, defaming a law enforcement officer for doing his job and condoning suggestions of violence by an associate? Smith, per his profession, did not refute what Miller is reported to have said but instead deflected. Smith and Beck both serve on the board of the IFF.
Next up, Wayne Hoffman suggests the Post Register stretched hard to assassinate the character of Miller. That is a blatant lie. They quoted Miller and his words reveal his character. Since he claims Miller is very intelligent and level-headed, I wonder what someone who is ignorant and violent would post on Facebook? Wayne, if the Post Register is guilty of your allegations, why don’t you sue? The Post Register will prevail.
Addressing this group, Frank VanderSloot penned an excellent article outlining the process to pass the Idaho Patient Act and the lobbying effort by “the club” to thwart this needed legislation. He describes the Idaho Freedom Foundation as “only a supporter of the special interests of its founders, its board members and its power base of overzealous, radical and unreasonable special interests.”
I agree with his description 100%.