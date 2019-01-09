In 2000, the American guided missile destroyer U.S.S. Cole was taking on fuel at the port of Aden, Yemen. Two suicide bombers in a small boat pulled alongside the Cole and detonated a large cache of explosives, leaving a massive hole in the Cole, killing 17 U.S. seamen and wounding 39. Last week the U.S. military is believed to have killed one of the plotters of the Cole action, Jamal al-Badawi, in an airstrike in Yemen’s Marib Province.
There is a vigorous debate about whether the U.S. should be involved in the area. The U.S. Senate last month voted to terminate American support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen and separately voted to name the Saudi crown prince as the party responsible for the atrocious murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Recently, some national and local commentators have blistered Idaho U.S. Senator, Mike Crapo, implying he is pro-Saudi.
The basis of that claim is really weak. Basically, Crapo received $1,000 from a lobbying firm that does work for Saudi Arabia and also voted against the resolution cutting U.S. support to Saudi Arabia for its involvement in Yemen.
In truth, the firm at issue, Squire Patton Boggs lobbies on behalf of many interests, including Amazon, the Children’s Tumor Foundation, FedEx, Melaleuca, Nissan and many others according to the Center for Responsive Politics. I worked as a congressional staffer a couple decades ago and remember that firm’s predecessor. The assertion that a relatively small contribution from that firm means much is a significant overreach.
The bigger question is whether Senator Crapo is turning a blind eye to Saudi wrongdoing. The answer is unequivocally no. In fact Last month Crapo joined with then-Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Corker to hold the Saudis accountable for the brutal murder of Khashoggi in introducing and passing a Senate Joint Resolution that doesn’t mince words:
“Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That the Senate—
“(1) believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi;
“...
“(3) calls for the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure appropriate accountability for all those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder;
“...
“(6) calls on the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to respect the rights of its citizens and moderate its increasingly erratic foreign policy;
“...
“(8) demands that all parties seek an immediate cease-fire and negotiated political solution to the Yemen conflict and increased humanitarian assistance to the victims of the conflict;”
Passage of this measure infuriated the Saudi government. It released a statement that the resolution “contained blatant interferences” with country’s internal affairs: “The kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature...”
I struggle to see how the passage of this measure amounts to Mike Crapo coddling the Saudis.
The real point of policy disagreement is Yemen. Crapo didn’t back a complete pullback but called for a negotiated settlement. Given the continued U.S. efforts to deal with terrorism in Yemen this a nuanced position that is highly defensible, in particular given the recent strike against the Cole plotter. What is not fair is to claim, as some writers have, that Senator Crapo has turned a blind eye to Saudi wrongdoing.