As the executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, I’m proud to support wildlife crossings. Our organization is the oldest and largest statewide nonpartisan conservation organization founded by sportsmen and women. The Idaho Wildlife Federation seeks creative and proactive solutions to the complex natural resource issues that affect our fish and wildlife, their habitats, and our hunting and fishing traditions. It is with our mission of preserving wildlife and our hunting heritage that we support wildlife crossings along U.S. Highway 20.
I grew up hunting and fishing across Idaho. As a lifelong hunter, I appreciate that our big game migrate seasonally and that the timing of those movements is critical to sustaining their numbers. The migration between the Yellowstone Highlands east of Island Park down to the Sand Creek desert west of St. Anthony is no exception.
In that migration, they have to cross over U.S. 20. Idaho Department of Fish and Game elk data already show that they, the largest elk herd in the United States, move quickly across the desert, but once they approach U.S. 20 they already struggle to navigate the highway, slowing down their migration and stressing animals. The wider and busier the roads, the less likely wildlife are to cross. After many failed attempts, herds begin to stop trying to cross roads. You can see all of this from satellite collaring data.
We’ve already seen significant changes in traffic through Island Park. There’s been a 30% increase since 2006 to 1.5 million cars a year. And by 2040, Idaho Transportation Department projects that number will increase to 2.5 million cars per year through Island Park. These projections will surely impact the ability of big game to migrate from the Sand Creek desert to the Yellowstone Highlands. Certainly more animals are going to be killed on the road, but the real impact is the unwillingness of big game to even go near high-speed high-use highways.
Without the habitat permeability that wildlife crossings will provide, elk, moose, and mule deer herds will be hurt. As hunters, this will hurt us, too.
As a hunter, access to public lands will always be important to me and paramount to the organization I represent. I know that crossings don’t limit access – out of all of the existing crossings in neighboring states, there’s not a single example of limited access. In Idaho, there are five crossings built specifically for wildlife. Not a single one has any sort of human or land-use restrictions. As for hunting, structures don’t limit our ability to hunt and actually provide more game for us to hunt. Fish and Game has publicly stated there are zero plans to limit hunting near crossing sites and fences. Further, the Transportation Department and Forest Service have no plans to decommission any of their roads.
We all love Island Park the way it is – and that includes the wildlife that makes this area so special. But things are changing. The roads are getting busier, more people are visiting. And to preserve wildlife and our hunting heritage, we need to adapt to protect them.
I want to keep our hunting heritage alive and well for our own and future generations. Wildlife crossings mean more wildlife, more meat, more fur, and more opportunity. It’s that simple. That’s why I’ll support wildlife crossings on November 6th. And, as the executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, the voice for Idaho sportsmen and women, I encourage all sportsmen and women to cast their vote in favor of wildlife crossings along U.S. 20.