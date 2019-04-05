I think everyone would agree that some schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 need updates. The challenge is developing a plan two-thirds of our patrons will support. That is the level of support we need to pass a bond to pay for improvements to our schools.
We are asking for the community’s help in developing such a plan. D91 is holding a “State Of Our Schools” Community meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Skyline High School. We invite everyone — parents and patrons, supporters and opponents, business and community leaders, retirees and young families, students and staff — to come and share their ideas on how we can ensure our school buildings meet the needs of our students today and into the future. Those who can’t attend the meeting in person will be able to provide input online at www.ifschools.org.
The Board of Trustees went back to the drawing board after the last election. It started from scratch to develop a 10-year facilities master plan that will guide future decisions about our school buildings. The plan will culminate this summer with the presentation of recommendations to the Board of Trustees. Those recommendations could include everything from major renovations to boundary changes to new construction.
The district has contracted with Cooperative Strategies to help develop the facilities master plan. Cooperative Strategies is an expert in education facilities planning that works with school districts around the county. It is conducting an independent analysis of D91’s school buildings, looking at issues such as condition, capacity and enrollment projections. It also is working with a Steering Committee made up of D91 parents, patrons, students, staff and community leaders to develop ideas. It is organizing community meetings to gather feedback. The first will be April 9. A follow-up meeting is planned on May 15.
To ensure this process is transparent and accessible to all parents and patrons a project website has been created at http://www.dejongrichter.com/ifschools/. Parents and patrons can see the presentations that have been given at board meetings, steering committee meetings and community meetings. They can read the follow-up reports. All that information is posted under the Resources tab. On the website, there also is a link to submit questions, a list of steering committee members and an FAQ. If patrons have other questions about the process please send them to us.
Whether you attend the State of Our Schools meeting in person or take part online, please make the time to share your ideas about what Idaho Falls’ schools should look like in the future. Community input is critical. We want to hear from everyone. It is the only way we can develop a facilities plan that our community will support. Working together I am confident we can create school buildings that will serve the needs of our students now and into the future.