A reservoir is the antithesis of a river. Snake River wild chinook salmon and steelhead evolved over millennia in a reservoir free environment. The flow of water in reservoirs is significantly diminished compared with free-flowing rivers.
Data that defines the effects of dams and reservoirs on Snake River salmon and steelhead spans decades. They are consistent and very robust. A metric used to measure migration success is the smolt-to-adult survival rate — numbers of juvenile salmon entering the ocean linked to the numbers of returning adults. Snake River SARs are mostly calculated using Passive Integrated Transponder tags that are logged at each dam.
A recent study by Welch et al. (2020) hypothesized that if chinook populations have declined coastwide, then declines observed in the Snake River are largely the result of shifting ocean conditions and not the river environment. SARs were estimated using recovered Coded Wire Tags that require killing the fish to collect and read the tag. PIT tags proffer better SAR estimates than CWT tags because they allow for multiple recaptures and don’t require killing the fish. PIT tag-based SARs are more statistically precise than CWT because researchers can define Confidence Intervals around their estimates. The Welch study makes no attempt to measure CIs for any SAR estimates.
The authors make an unsupportable conclusion that ocean conditions define chinook survival. The 5-year time period used precludes linking SARs to ocean conditions because of dispersed ocean entry points. Numerous studies describe marine survival with 300 miles of ocean entry, so the influence of estuary and near-shore ocean conditions can be highly variable across such a wide geographic range of populations.
Welch used sub-yearling hatchery chinook as a surrogate for the survival of Snake River wild yearling chinook, but their freshwater life-history strategies are not related.
Numerous peer-reviewed publications have described both freshwater and ocean factors best explaining the variation in yearling chinook SARs. Those studies are based on long time series encompassing considerable variation in both marine and freshwater environments. The Welch study ignores that literature.
Michele DeHart of the Fish Passage Center: “Boosting survival of juvenile salmon in fresh water is critical regardless of ocean conditions — if ocean conditions are really bad the best response is to take steps to ensure as many juvenile fish reach the ocean in good condition as possible. The same applies when ocean conditions are good.”