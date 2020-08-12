I was saddened at reading an article about five traffic deaths in Fremont County in one weekend. Then another tragedy the weekend of July 25. This is terrible for those families and for Fremont County residents that drive U.S. 20. Personally, it seems it’s too much traffic traveling too fast. Once a sleepy road in a sleepy area, U.S. 20 in Island Park has changed to a major busy thoroughfare, and road improvements have not kept up. Turn lanes, shoulders to get out of the line of traffic, inattentive driving, unfamiliarity with the roads and wildlife on the road are some of the threats we face.
Sheriff Len Humphries was quoted in the article, making a plea for lower speed limits that the County punts to the state, citing that Idaho Transportation Department and federal limits prevent local action. The 85% rule that sets limits at the speed 85% of the traffic is going. But cars go faster every year. As for inattentive drivers, there is little law enforcement can do to help. It’s on us and our visitors. I suspect tourists are awestruck by our wildlife and beauty.
Mr. Humphries commented on safety measures that could be incorporated: wider shoulders, wider travel lanes and more turn lanes. He lamented that some in the community want to spend millions on wildlife and not other safety measures. That’s not entirely true. All of us want a safe road, and road safety isn’t just a handful of road design changes or wildlife mitigation.
We need turn lanes to turn safely in heavy fast traffic, shoulders to safely pull off the road and speed limit control. We know that hitting large game on U.S. 20 is a real safety issue. Wider roads increase our threat to hitting them. Considering some safety measures, like road widening, without addressing others that will then worsen (large game on the road longer) is like robbing Peter to pay Paul.
It’s difficult to have road safety by doing one thing that makes another worse. It’s estimated large game animals are involved in 25% of vehicle crashes in Fremont County. Several times the national and state average. An Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s two-year study counted 246 large game animal carcasses on U.S. 20/87 in Fremont County. That’s potentially two and a half life-threatening collisions a week. We need to use every tool available to improve safety on this busiest of two-lane highways.
Wider roads increase our threat from hitting game. Millions of dollars of federal money are available to ITD to make these road improvements. Local ITD is turning that money down or moving it elsewhere, which is unfortunate for those that live or travel through Island Park.
It’s unfortunate county commissioners are opposed to road safety. Road safety includes diverting wildlife from the roadway, allowing them to pass under or over inappropriate places so they can thrive, and improve road safety. An inclusive road safety improvement plan includes shoulders, turn lanes, speed control and wildlife passage. We need all of it here.