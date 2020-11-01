My Democratic opponent, Travis Oler, recently referred to me and my conservative principles as rot. Let’s talk about rot. Have you ever smelled rotten potatoes? I have. Their musty, moldy ooze smells like a cross between ammonia and something dead. They are nasty and slimy. In order for spuds to stay good, specific ‘sustainable’ conditions must be maintained.
While potatoes are important, there is much more on the line this election than just potatoes. We are all seeing the societal rot caused by the disintegration of the family, the over-regulation of our businesses and institutions, and the disregard for personal responsibility which is giving rise to hot-spots that are literally burning down entire communities. Meanwhile, my opponent’s party can be found fanning the flames across the nation.
The 2020 Democratic Platform is a formula for radical statism — a long list of ”demands,” including a “new social and economic order” where government (funded by “We the People”) provides and guarantees food, housing, childcare, etc. for “all”. The only catch is that a government big enough and powerful enough to give everyone everything is also big and powerful enough to take it all away. This is my opponent’s party platform. Is this what we want for Idaho?
In contrast, the Idaho Republican platform articulates a principle-centered formula for sustainable success: “WE ARE REPUBLICANS BECAUSE: We believe the strength of our nation lies with our faith and reliance on God our Creator, the individual, and the traditional family; and that each person’s dignity, freedom, ability and responsibility must be honored. We believe the United States Constitution is the greatest and most inspired document to govern a nation, and the republican form of government it gives us, is the best guarantor of freedom in history.” I wholeheartedly agree.
My opponent claims to be conservative, but voters beware. His arguments in opposition to my legislative votes are all too familiar. I’ve heard them all before from Democratic legislators who advocate for big-government solutions to every problem. Meanwhile, the freedom-sustaining principles I’ve advocated for have been consistently supported by most Republicans and freedom-centered organizations my Democrat opponent labels as “rot.”
My opponent, who is the Bingham County Democratic Party chairman, is trying to distance himself from his party affiliation, as if it doesn’t matter. But it does. He’s either truly Democrat or he’s a deceiver. When announcing his run for office, my opponent declared, “The more Democrats who run for office in Idaho, the stronger Idaho’s economy and communities will become!” If the principles of the Democratic platform are truly the formula for success, then my opponent should own those principles. Add to this his record of taking quotes and votes out of context and publishing untruths as “facts,” and it doesn’t look good. Either way, a vote for him strengthens the Democrat foothold in Idaho.
As Idahoans, will we support a candidate that initially campaigns as one thing — and then claims to be something different before it is even over? How are we to preserve a free and stable America if we continue to elect politicians that campaign one way, then vote another?
Surely, if there is rot, it should not be laid at the feet of those who are advocating in favor of the time-tested political principles that preserve our free society. Rot must be laid at the feet of all those who claim to be “conservative” while steadily smothering Idaho independence, demanding, as outlined in the Democratic Platform, free everything — always at the expense of freedom.
On Nov. 3, will you vote to support the time-tested formula of freedom, or will you support deceptive progressive rot?