When our nation’s founding fathers sent the Declaration of Independence to King George III, the colonies had already been at war with England for more than a year. They had finally had enough. They determined they would take no more of the self-serving dictates of the British monarchy.
They opened their defiant letter with a statement of their fervent belief “that all men are created equal.”
Although that statement has taken on important, additional meaning in the evolution of the ethical and moral standards of this country, it was originally intended to inform King George III that he was just a man — no better than any other man and certainly not entitled to be sovereign ruler of the 13 North American colonies or the free and independent people who lived there.
So began our “grand democratic experiment” which continues today.
Now, under President Donald Trump, we are engaged in a great national disagreement, testing whether that nation, or any nation, so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. Pardon the plagiarism, but I truly believe Lincoln’s words and sentiment ring as true today as they did at Gettysburg. Rarely, if ever since the Civil War, have we the people of the United States been so vehemently divided among and against ourselves.
The question is clear. Should any one man wield absolute power over the United States of America? Can he, without consultation or regard for the Constitution, the separation of powers or the best interests of the people he is sworn to serve, impose his personal, self—serving will upon this country? Is he superior to all others? Is he above the law? Is he king? President Trump and his Republican apologists seem to think so.
Results of the unfolding impeachment proceedings will reveal to the world — and to ourselves — who we are as a nation. Are we no different, no better, no alternative to the openly authoritarian dictatorships of the world?
The implications of these proceedings go far beyond President Trump’s recent, mob boss-like treatment of Ukraine. That was just the final straw which prompted the impeachment inquiry. The underlying question, I believe, is whether we will retain or abandon many of the basic American values and principles upon which this country was founded.
Endeavor to keep an open mind through these proceedings. It takes little effort or intelligence to simply parrot our preferred news channel or spout each day’s partisan talking points. Declare your own, personal independence. Weigh the facts as they emerge, then decide for yourself what is right and wrong for America.
Most importantly, take action. Share your feelings with your Idaho congressional representatives. In the end, If their actions do not represent your beliefs, vote them out of office.