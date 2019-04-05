When high-level decisions are made there are high-level unintended consequences.
Such a consequence is currently playing out on the world stage with Italy weakening the EU trading block by signing up to Communist China’s “Silk Road Trading Block.” China has been designing and implementing this trading block for many years. This is a major component of their drive to wrestle world leadership away from the US. Italy is only the most recent enrollee and gives China its first really big opening to the inside of the EU’s trading network.
First the Bush Administration and then the Obama Administration sought to head off communist China’s effort to slip world leadership away from the US. A major component of this effort was the negotiations to develop the “Trans-Pacific Partner” (TPP) agreement. This trading block was designed to keep China from totally dominating many of its neighbors. The US was to be the protector of the participating nations who feared Chinese dominance.
Chinese dominance initially was shaped in such a way to appear to be only economic, with military dominance kept carefully in the background. However, there was always the example of China’s invasion of Tibet and the cruelty with which Tibetan culture was crushed and how ethnic Chinese were recruited to move to Tibet to become the majority.
More recent moves demonstrate a far greater level of aggression. Two recent examples are the building of military bases on previously uninhabited islands in the South China Sea, islands that are much closer to other nations than to China and their attempts to stamp out the Muslim religion within their borders. These actions have been well documented.
This brings us to the actions of the Trump administration over the last two years. Two things cry out for acknowledgment. First is gutting of the brain trust at the State Department. These were the people who understood the nuances of China’s actions. Our nation is in a far weaker position on the world stage without their participation.
The other action is pulling out of TPP. Without US leadership China has been handed unhindered dominance of the entire region. China has recently threated to invade Taiwan if they do not agree to Chinese dominance. Taiwan is only the starting point for China’s ambitions for military, as well as economic, dominance of the entire region.
Trump has demonstrated in a number of ways that he does not understand the consequences of his actions. His initiation of a trade war with China can be viewed as anti-Chinese while his pulling out of the TPP is clearly pro-Chinese. Without the wisdom of the departed State Department experts, all bets are off. Trump just doesn’t understand the consequences.