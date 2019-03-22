Idaho has a new political force on hand, Reclaim Idaho. And it looks like it’s making the elites upset.
After We the People voted at over 60 percent for Medicaid expansion, at a major blow to the costly and bureaucratic government-insured market exchanges, Idaho’s predatory lending industry is trying to undermine our access to political power. This threat to democracy comes from the payday loans industry, which fears that their exorbitant, exploitative interest rates will become the target of the next ballot initiative.
In short, they are scared that democracy will challenge the stranglehold they have over so many Idahoan’s pocketbooks.
This is evidenced by Senator Grow’s testimony on behalf of SB 1159 March 13 to the Senate State Affairs Committee. He began his remarks in favor of his anti-initiative bill (which was crafted with industry lobbyist John Sheldon) by stating that the word democracy does not appear in the US and Idaho constitutions, nor the Declaration of Independence. It seems he seeks to imply that democracy should not appear in Idaho either.
Predatory lenders’ fear of democracy should be taken as a compliment to the strength of everyday Idahoans political will.
Indeed, this industry has reason to be afraid. In the last few years, consumers made clear their concerns, and we have started to see action. In Caldwell, the city council reacted to the proliferation of payday lenders by voting to oversee and approve their establishment on a case by case basis. This came after the legislature voted in 2014 to add protections to Idaho’s Payday Loans Act. The legislature voted to limit the cash amount of loans, to restrict the use of loans to pay back loans and to require lenders to offer different payment plans for borrowers who have difficulty repaying.
However, they did not cap the interest rates that could be charged for payday loans. It is important to note that Idaho’s payday loans average with an interest rate of over 650 percent, the third-highest in the nation (after Texas and Utah). This causes borrowers (who are already in a precarious enough economic position) to be caught in a destructive debt trap from which there is little hope of escape.
It is estimated that nearly $100 million a year are sucked out of the pockets of Idahoans, siphoned off from our economy in the forms of fees and fines and added to the profits of payday lenders.
Democratic action in the form of a ballot initiative is already threatening the payday loans industry’s mega-profits in Colorado, in the form of Initiative 126 (which passed with 77 percent of the vote and capped interest rates to 36 percent last year). This is what has prompted Senator Grow’s anti-initiative bill to increase the number of signatures needed from 6 percent to 10 percent, to raise the number of districts needed to get an initiative on the ballot from 18 to 32 out of 35 and to decrease the time to do so from 18 to 6 months. No surprise he consulted heavily with Money Tree’s lobbyist, Sheldon.
And all this coming from Sheldon, the failure behind the Prop 1 initiative which would have allowed gambling on horse races that have already happened. After failing to get Prop 1 passed, Sheldon’s political interests have now shifted to undermining the initiative process, making propositions like the one he failed to get passed harder to get to voters.
And let’s not forget about what the payday loan industry is doing to Idahoans. Maybe it’s time for the next ballot initiative to challenge their mega profits and cap their exploitative interest rates. Not many people were thinking about it before Sen. Grow’s bill, but the more I research the practices of payday lenders, the better an initiative like Colorado’s 126 starts to sound.