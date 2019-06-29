What do we mean by “old school”?
Old school describes the doctor who prescribes a remedy for a patient — one that works — then learns that the RX was denied by the insurance bureaucracy, who then goes the extra mile for the patient. Old school is the neighbor who notices telltale signs that the family next door is in trouble and personally checks in. Old school is the cook who takes care of a fine knife, instead of getting a replacement from China.
Old school includes great teachers like Idaho Falls High School’s legendary Mae Neuber, who taught college-level World History classes to seniors. She inspired and prepared young minds for generations and her old school colleague, Gladys Buckley, who taught Latin and a unique class in word derivation she called “Word Study.” Miss Buckley expanded and deepened the vocabulary of countless students who would go on to become lawyers, doctors, teachers, scientists and writers.
Old school describes the high school debate teacher, Robert Knotts, who taught rhetoric and the art of argument to generations of future leaders. Old school describes rhetoric itself, a neglected subject that identifies fallacious argument techniques and the means to counter them. NOTE: Fake news was preceded by fake argument.
Old school describes the communities that maintain and support artisans who can fix things and rebuild them as needed. Old school includes the folks who can take notes, do sums, numbers and calculations with a pencil instead of a gadget.
Old school is the teachings of the ancient Greeks, Plato, Aristotle, Pythagoras and Heraclitus. And old school are the core lessons of classic philosophy, including logic and the art of reasoning from principles.
Old school is those who still find wisdom and truth in the “old fashioned” distinctions between right and wrong, good and evil, redemption and despair.
Enter the Brave New World of click, tweet, trash and replace, where Google replaces memory and spin supplants historical knowledge and where artificial intelligence is a poor substitute for actual thinking, poised to displace human wisdom, even — given time — wise human decisions.
Old school is those of us for whom “Brave New World” and the authors like Aldous Huxley and George Orwell conjure up visions of dystopian futures to be avoided at all costs.
Old school is the majesty of Shakespearean language, such as, “This life, which had been the tomb of his virtue and of his honor, is but a walking shadow; a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Even poetic expression is becoming old school while the English Language — the most popular means of communication in the world, is being stripped down to a shadow of its former nuance and power.
We can cluelessly sail into the postmodern world, ignoring the old school lessons. But we will soon discover that our boat is sinking.
Being prepared is so old school.