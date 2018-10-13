In 1787, when the Constitution was drafted, a woman asked Ben Franklin what the founders had given the American people.
“A republic,” he shot back, “if you can keep it.”
Many years ago, I went to school in a galaxy far far away — Texas — and was required to take a semester of civics. The first day we learned our country is a republic, not a democracy, and the difference is fundamental.
The word “republic” comes from the Latin res publica — which means simply the public thing, or the law.
Democracy, on the other hand, is derived from the Greek word’s demos and kratein, which translates to “the people to rule.” Democracy, therefore, has always been synonymous with majority rule.
If you read Jim Delmore’s Sept. 29 column, you would think the Republicans are running rough-shod over the Constitution. He points out that “a little glitch” in the constitution allowed the Republicans to win the White House.
That little glitch in the constitution is what the Democrats and progressive movement have been trying to get rid of for years – the electoral college which makes our country a republic and not a democracy.
At the time that the discussion on the election of the president was being considered the idea of a direct election by the people was proposed and soundly defeated.
In Federalist No. 68, Alexander Hamilton argued the indirect process was far superior believing that the people should have a say by electing electors capable of analyzing the qualities of the persons involved and making wise choices.
Jim bemoans the fact that Hillary received more votes than Trump yet lost. The Electoral College is based on the census of a particular state and not the country as a whole so the greater popular vote of a few large states is overridden.
The number of electors is based on two senators plus the number of representatives in that state. Thus, a few large states get the most votes in the electoral college but can’t control it. A candidate would have to appeal to electors in a number of states, not just a few large ones. It happened.
Jim still blames Hilary’s defeated on Russia. Hamilton said this could happen but under the Electoral College it would take a large number of electors to be influenced for it to happen.
Jim’s last view is on abortion. I am against abortion per se, especially when the fetus can live outside the womb. My view is any normal women who has consensual unprotected sex must, with her partner, live with the consequences and the old saying “a woman has the prerogative to change her mind” does not apply.