The pursuit of religious freedom has a long and storied history that has played an integral role in the American experience. Centuries before the Declaration of Independence declared that “all men are created equal” and that “they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” the “New World” was widely viewed as a shining “city upon a hill” where individuals could practice their religion free of persecution.
Decades before English colonists settled at Jamestown or Plymouth Bay, French Huguenots seeking religious freedom attempted to establish a settlement known as Fort Caroline near present-day Jacksonville, Florida. While the settlement did not survive, the goal of religious freedom remained a driving factor for many who came to these early settlements.
On April 8, 1630, Puritan leader John Winthrop delivered the sermon “A Model of Christian Charity” on board the ship Arbella while en route to the Massachusetts Bay Colony. It was in this address that he said, “For we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us.” Quoted many years later by John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, this vision of America has persisted as a noble aspiration driving us to seek an even fuller realization of religious liberty.
On April 13, historian David Barton will be speaking at the Lincoln Day Banquet in Idaho Falls. He will be speaking about our history and religion and the inexorable link between them.
On March 31, Idaho Falls City Councilman John Radford took to Facebook to call for the creation of a “counter conversation” to Mr. Barton’s visit. Mr. Radford went on to suggest this “counter conversation” focus on “what we have in common with our LGBTQ community and our Islamic community.”
Mr. Radford is working with Miranda Marquit, the chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democrats, to organize what they are now calling the “Inclusive Community Rally.” Their Facebook event page links to a Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) hit piece on David Barton but conveniently ignores recent revelations that the SPLC is “a highly profitable scam.”
Mr. Radford certainly has every right to host his “counter conversation” and to focus on whatever he considers important, but I cannot help but be struck by the idea that a discussion about history and religious freedom requires a “counter conversation” in 2019. What does this say about our city, our state and our society?
Our state constitution declares, “The exercise and enjoyment of religious faith and worship shall forever be guaranteed.”
In 2000, we adopted Section 73-402, Idaho Code, “Free Exercise of Religion Protected” which, among other provisions, states, “Free exercise of religion is a fundamental right that applies in this state, even if laws, rules or other government actions are facially neutral.”
Idahoans care deeply about the preservation of our religious liberty, and I would suggest that the “genuine kindness and acceptance” Mr. Radford mentions is better reflected in Idaho’s religious communities than in the “counter conversations” of the progressive movement.
I look forward to hearing Mr. Barton’s presentation, and I encourage my friends and neighbors to attend the Lincoln Day Banquet and hear what he has to say. I support inclusion, kindness and acceptance. That’s why I support individual rights including our vital religious liberties.
Here in Idaho and around the country, we are frequently told that we must give up our heritage or our freedoms. They are too old-fashioned and out-of-date, we hear. The progressives offer alternatives based on collectivism and central planning. They offer up “counter conversations” to replace our traditions and our history. Which path will you choose?