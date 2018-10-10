It’s time to speak out. The Democrats, especially on the hard left, are dangerous. They cause chaos under the mantra that the ends justify the means.
The battle is joined; the outcome is vital. Fortunately, President Trump is building a firewall against them. He’s appointing constitutional judges and much more. The problem is that too many young don’t know history or civics, so Democrats exploit citizens and illegals to establish central control.
I’ve had some life experiences which have helped me understand the most tragic events in world history. They erupt from “the ends justify the means.”
I lived on Karl Marx Strasse in Berlin. Communism started in Germany. Hitler was evil. Stalin’s communism was worse. He just kept killing and imprisoning millions of Russians until they yielded to collectivism. Their most gifted people were not recognized for their accomplishments. The masses did not reap what they sowed. The dole did nothing, and the central government took almost all of the spoils.
I’ve visited Russian cities on a U.S. delegation. These handsome, musical and well-educated people have suffered terribly by exploitation from many sources. Their leaders have not supported life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I hope we will see the day when darkness lifts from Russia. I was smitten by the people.
Socialism was the term Hilter, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao and others first used followed by communism and dictatorships. We must avoid this path.
In the Kavanaugh hearings, the Democratic/socialist anarchy from our streets moved into our august chambers of Congress. It was depressing.
A condescending Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, proclaimed Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator. Ridiculous!
Rep. Kamala Harris, D-California, got her start through Willie Brown. She quickly moved up in politics after exploiting him as they exchanged favors. In the recent Supreme Court hearings, Rep. Harris was out of line bullying Kavanaugh in a disgraceful attack to show off. It was cruel and embarrassing. Fair/educated people recognized that it was an assault to rattle his outstanding judicial temperament.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ (aka Spartacus) caused discord by breaking the Senate rules to get better known for a presidential run. It was bizarre.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg criticized the bad behavior in the Kavanaugh hearings, saying it was not like the civility accorded her confirmation.
The outrages in this letter are hazardous to our country. They must be quashed. Greece, Venezuela, and other countries are in bad shape as they chase the shaky straw man called “socialism.” America must avoid this menace. Use the ballot box in the mid-term election to help keep us on the right track.