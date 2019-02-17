Imagine you are talking on the phone to a loved one who is driving. You hear a scream, a crash, then silence.
Or perhaps you are the driver who couldn’t wait to call someone until you got off the road. Do you want your scream to be the last thing someone remembers of you?
I committed years ago never to talk on the phone while driving and to terminate a call if I discovered that the other person was driving. It’s not worth it.
The science is clear: When a driver puts themselves mentally outside the car via a phone call, their brain isn’t totally on the task in the car. It’s not the hands, it’s the brain. The problem isn’t hands-free driving, it is brain-free driving. Don’t do it.
Thirty years ago, I lost my 2-year old daughter to a distracted driver. It wasn’t a cell phone, it was the supposedly care-giving driver being in too much of a hurry. Driving is dangerous. Devote your brain to it.
In the next hour, on average, four Americans will die on our highways. One by drunk driving, a problem that is slowing getting better. One by cell phone distracted driving, a problem that is getting worse. Our daily choices to eliminate drunk and distracted driving can cut highway fatalities in half.
In addition to grief and pain, what happens after a drunk or distracted driving event? What is the accountability to the impaired driver? Where is the justice to victims?
Countless legal battles taught us that we had to have a clear legal standard on drunk driving. Generic laws against distracted driving weren’t enough. Each state now has an unambiguous law, you are legally drunk if you exceed a certain alcohol content in your blood. Arguments that police targeted you, or that you weren’t drunk, are resolved by a clear standard. Those laws and their enforcement are reducing the drunk driving problem.
By the way, as a libertarian-leaning, Constitution-following Republican, I’ll support legalizing marijuana if there is a comparable test for driving while stoned.
How to judge if someone is cellphone-distracted while driving? Who can tell afterward if a driver held the phone in their hands? That’s neither the issue (its brain, not hands) nor easy to determine. Yet, cell phone records are unambiguous. The driver was, or was not, on a cell phone call at the time of the crash.
Idaho must ban driving while using your cell phone. The new ordinances in Idaho Falls and elsewhere that ban handed use of cell phones are a step forward. The effort by local state representatives to block such ordinances would be a step backward. Let’s protect each other with a clear scientific, logical, legal and constitutional approach.