I am writing in response to Doyle Beck’s accusation that I am somehow being dishonest because I don’t have the word “Democrat” more than twice on my website and Bryan Smith’s complaint that I don’t have the word “Democrat” on my signs. Both of these columns were attempts to distract from important substantive issues that have been dealt with at length in my previous columns in this newspaper and on my website travisoler.com.
Incidentally, my opponent, Julianne Young, does not have the word “Republican” on her signs, and Julianne Young did not have the word “Republican” on her website anywhere that I could find. I had the word “Democrat” on my website twice, and Julianne Young did not have the word “Republican” on her website at all. So, everyone who thinks this is a crucial point will obviously be voting for me. Too bad Bryan Smith and Doyle Beck live outside my district or else I could have picked up two more votes for this nonsensical reason.
Doyle Beck suggested that I could have run as an independent. Doyle Beck knows full well that independents don’t win in Idaho. For better or worse, America has a two-party system. Beck’s suggestion that I run as an independent is like suggesting that I put my hand in the sink disposal and turn it on. Neither suggestion can be taken seriously.
If I were running as a Republican, I would need to bow down to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but running as a Democrat, I am free to oppose the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s radical libertarian policies and their allied politicians all I want and do so on the biggest stage, the general election. The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s big lie is that they are conservative, but they are not. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is promoting an invasive species of political thought that is foreign to Idaho and is best described as either radical libertarianism or anarchism.
It has also been mentioned that I am the chairman of the Bingham County Democrats. I am in that position for the same reason that I am running against my opponent Julianne Young in the general election — nobody else was willing to do it. No other Democrat in Bingham County ran as a precinct chair, so I was the only one to make myself available. The people who show up are the only ones who have a choice in who will run for office or what the party platforms will say.
After 49 years on this earth, I finally decided to become politically active, and I encourage more people to show up and have their voices heard. That way both parties would be less extreme in their platforms and represent the voters better.
My positions on the issues that matter most to Bingham County voters include fixing and then passing farmer’s Right to Repair, opposing all sales tax increases, reducing future property taxes for all Bingham County homeowners, adequately funding education so that we can have great schools, and protecting police from harassment and intimidation. My platform covering these and other substantive topics in depth is on my website travisoler.com for everyone to read.