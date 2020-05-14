Next year’s legislative session may be the most consequential in decades. We do not know what Idaho’s economy will look like in seven months when the 2021 session begins.
It will be vital that the 2021 Legislature focuses on the well-being of small businesses and their employees. They have taken the brunt of the economic damage from COVID-19 and the associated stay-home order. Many small business owners and employees simply cannot work from home — hairdressers and restaurant employees come immediately to mind. However, the ripple effects have impacted almost every business. In the agricultural sector, local farms have seen some significant challenges due to decreased demand from restaurants.
We are fortunate that District 34 has three candidates for the Idaho Legislature that are unusually well-qualified to address the economic concerns of small businesses: Jon Weber, Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks.
Jon Weber is a candidate for House Seat 34A. He understands the struggles of small businesses damaged by COVID-19. Jon owned and operated Circle of Love on Main Street in Rexburg. When we talk about a Main Street entrepreneur directly impacted by COVID-19 and the stay-home order, we are talking about Jon. In addition, he has served 12 years as a Madison County commissioner, so he understands the impact COVID-19 has had on local governments.
Britt Raybould is the chief financial officer of a third-generation family farm. In addition, 13 years ago she started her own marketing consulting business that she still operates today. In her first term, she was chosen to serve on the key JFAC committee that prepares the state’s budgets. Rep. Raybould was recently elected by potato growers nationwide to serve a one-year term as president of the National Potato Council. That election is a testament to the respect she has earned within the agricultural community. Her other committee assignments demonstrate her competence as a legislator and the trust the majority leadership has in her judgment.
Doug Ricks has served in the Idaho House for two years and is running for the Idaho Senate seat vacated by Senate Pro Temp Brent Hill’s retirement. Sen. Hill served District 34 for 20 years and his experience and skills are irreplaceable. However, Rep. Ricks has demonstrated that he shares many of the traits that made Sen. Hill an effective legislator. He is a no-nonsense, no-drama, problem solver. From 1987-2000, he owned and operated the first computer store in Rexburg. Now, in addition to working for Brigham Young University-Idaho, he runs a business renovating homes.
All three of these candidates have hands-on experience as entrepreneurs and small business owners. Rep. Raybould, Commissioner Weber and Rep. Ricks are well situated to make the important decisions that will be required of the 2021 Legislature.
Richie Webb
Doug Nielsen
Jerry Merrill
Marianne Merrill
Hyrum Erickson