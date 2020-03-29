From Amelia Earhart to Harriet Tubman, Sandra Day O’Connor to Hazel O’Leary, Women’s History Month in the U.S. gives us a chance to honor the contributions women have made to history, science, and society in general in the United States. It has been recognized each March since the late 1980s, but this year’s celebration is particularly poignant as we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. We have come a long way since then. Women are standing up, making their voice heard, and becoming more engaged than at any time in my lifetime – from the Women’s March in 2017 to #MeToo in 2018, to the 2020 U.S. election cycle which saw more female candidates in a major political party than ever before.
But there’s still much more to accomplish: for instance, the Census Bureau reports that on average woman earned 80 cents for every dollar a man earned for full-time work in 2017, and female representation on the boards of Fortune 500 companies in 2018 was only 22.5%.
We need to continue to take action towards equality and diversity to ensure the legacies of those trailblazers mentioned above, and for the benefit to our innovation ecosystem, economy, and future.
As Director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies (CAES), I see the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce every day. CAES is a research, education, and innovation consortium bringing together the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory with the public research universities of Idaho and Wyoming: Boise State University, Idaho State University, University of Idaho, and University of Wyoming.
CAES is all about collaboration, bringing together people from all walks of life — students, faculty, and researchers from all over the region and world — with different backgrounds, skill sets, and areas of expertise, to solve the energy challenges facing our society today. Studies show that interacting with peers from different backgrounds and with different perspectives sharpens our analytical thinking and increases creativity by forcing us to deliberate, to fully consider and defend our positions. Diversity also enhances our ability to detect problems and gaps, leading to better outcomes. Studies have shown that diverse teams lead to more innovative approaches, higher performance, and greater profits.
CAES was designed and has succeeded in leveraging the diverse, world-class resources at INL and universities in the Intermountain West to solve complex energy challenges facing the region and nation, leading to creative solutions to a variety of grand challenges such as cybersecurity; protecting our nation’s infrastructure (e.g. the electric grid); advanced manufacturing; developing new materials for the next generation of nuclear reactors; and innovative energy systems that will power our nation in the future.
I encourage my peers at other organizations to not only “talk” diversity, inclusiveness, and equality, which is important, but to also “do.” The first step is for the leaders to ensure they’re espousing the message that these principles are valued for the benefit to the organization. At CAES, diversity/inclusion is one of the foundational principles, and we’ve taken concrete action to ensure we’re building the right culture. In hiring for my team, for example, we have committed to keeping the application period open and actively recruiting until we have a diverse pool of qualified applicants, and we monitor the language in job descriptions and funding opportunities to minimize unconscious deterrents to potential applicants. We engage in mentorship, allyship, and sponsorship; for example, we regularly nominate women for awards, and I say yes to any woman asking for my guidance. And we are working to collect, analyze, and act on data gathered internally or by organizations such as QSIDE (qsideinstitute.org) an independent institute that fights for social justice through quantitative approaches to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
At CAES, we make it clear that our diversity is our strength. Everyone — researchers, students, faculty, staff — plays a role as we work to accelerate research solutions and create a workforce pipeline leading to energy leaders of the future, one that is highly skilled, well trained, and as diverse as possible. Who knows, in March 2120, Americans could be celebrating Women’s History Month by recognizing some of the trailblazing women who made their mark right here at CAES.