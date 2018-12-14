“We the People of the United States…”
Our founders frequently mention “the people” because they consider the people to be those who authorize government, not the other way around. The power of the government comes from the people’s granting it.
As the voting trends are shifting away from the Republicans, they now want to call those victories, “rule by the mob.” This is the attitude you get from one party being in power too long. They are way too accustomed to having everything their way all the time, and we have to pry their grubby fingers off the steering wheel.
Bryan Smith is the perfect example of this, with his specious lawsuit claiming Prop 2 is an infringement of the people on the legislative authority. He wants to ignore the fact that the people are a higher authority than the Legislature. This is the reason the state’s founders added the initiative provision to the state constitution, so the citizens can override actions they deem wrong. But the legislature hates it when the people tell them what to do. This is why they have made it so difficult to successfully get an initiative proposal onto the ballot.
In Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina the state legislatures are so angry at losing governorships they are passing legislation to limit the power of the new governors. They totally disparage the will of the people. The people in these states need to replace the Legislature and hopefully that will happen with the next election. Such action by elected officials is nothing but contempt for their constituents, and it ought not be let to stand.
In Washington, McConnell started this “mob” idea because he didn’t like people demonstrating against his policies. Funny how those too long in office lose sight of the factors that set the United States apart from so much of the world. That is our free speech and the right to peacefully protest government actions. Thomas Jefferson wanted a “revolution every 20 years” to sweep away lethargy and the idea that creeps into the heads of those in power too long: that they deserve to be there and that their actions should now be like a fiat.
The Declaration of Independence begs “a decent respect for the opinions of mankind.” Ignoring or belittling the will of the people flies in the face of respect and decency. It suggests the disrespecter feels that their power is permanent and not subject to challenge or change. It indicates an arrogance and hubris that deserves to be replaced because the person doing it has lost the perspective of elections and of the right of the people to decide who should have the power.
I dare the people of Idaho who have passed the Health Care Initiative to remember next election those legislators who work to limit or neutralize this measure. They act with impunity and a careless attitude toward the people of this state. They do not deserve to be in office and obviously have been there too long. Be forewarned, we are not going to surrender.