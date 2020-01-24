Remember in high school algebra class getting a problem to solve on how long it will take to drain a bathtub after the plug is pulled and the faucet is on? That’s the perfect description of what is happening with Lake Mead, and it’s relatively easy to calculate when the water will run out based on current drawdown rates and all other variables remaining the same. The Colorado River basin is experiencing historically low annual snow load contributions, and it is anticipated that this condition will not get better any time soon.
Compounding this factor is the continued significant development in housing and farming in Arizona, southern Nevada and southern California that requires more and more water from surface and groundwater sources. This analysis looks at surface water only; a future article will analyze groundwater impacts.
Lake Mead is currently at about a third full with about 10.4 million-acre feet out of 26 MaF (1,226 feet above sea level) when full. It was last full in 1983 and is currently down to about 1,070 feet. Major water restrictions will be imposed when it drops below 995 feet; Hoover hydro plant intakes lose suction at 950 feet; and Las Vegas’s water intake loses suction at 860 feet.
Based on historical inflows and extractions since 1983, Lake Mead levels continue to drop on average of 400,000 acre-feet per year. Doing the simple math shows that major water restrictions will be imposed in nine years (995-foot level); Hoover loses suction in 13 years (950-foot level) and Vegas loses its water supply in 19 years (860-foot level). Although conservation is encouraged and continues to help, it prolongs the eventual drawdown by a small amount. It is a drop in the bucket compared to the massive water demands of residential and agricultural development that continues uncontrolled in Las Vegas and Arizona.
Las Vegas recently spent over a billion dollars to lower the “bathtub drain” and extract every drop from Lake Mead. This expenditure did absolutely nothing to help solve the problem. Uncontrolled and unmonitored use of surface and groundwater in Arizona will only accelerate the time it takes to drain the Lake. Too many are resting on 2019 being a “good” snow year. Others say the 7 percent water allotment cut in 2019 is about equal to what’s been conserved and that’s a good thing. This view provides a false sense of security, spurring continued inaction that doesn’t solve the problem.
We have the engineering know-how to take bold action now to provide water to these areas for many years to come. It will take commitment, human ingenuity and innovation, and a lot of money to make it happen, but what’s the alternative? Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles are not going anywhere, continue to grow and need water to survive.
We need to take bold action now to mitigate the above scenario. Just do the math.