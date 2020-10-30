In Disney’s movie “Frozen 2,” Anna sings the inspirational and uplifting song, “Do the Next Right Thing.” In grief, she pledges to take steps toward the light, to do the next right thing. To combat the chaos around us, let’s pledge to “do the next right thing” in several areas. Take back some control during this crazy year.
Buy local, in local stores. Albertsons uses signs for local products. In order, I prefer local, Idaho, national, most countries and lastly China — who mistreats its citizens, especially in Hong Kong, Tibet and Uighur areas, and lies repeatedly about COVID-19.
In public, wear a mask and keep a physical distance — and get out there and live again. Idaho’s recent COVID-19 numbers show we are currently balanced with masks and distancing allowing us to resume most normal activities.
Get vaccinated against the flu. When COVID-19 vaccines are available, get COVID-19 vaccinated. Several Democratic politicians are irresponsibly casting doubt on COVID-19 vaccines, just as Hollywood celebrities irresponsibly denigrate earlier vaccines. Anti-vaccine fearmongering kills.
Be an informed voter. Read the 92-page National Democratic platform. There is no national Republican platform; they just repeated the 2016 platform and noted Trump’s accomplishments.
The Democratic Party platform promises reducing military spending, returning to acceptance of the Iranian regime and the Iran deal, effectively opening borders, granting amnesty for illegal immigrants, defunding police, increasing federal control of local police, more gun control, federal restrictions of local neighborhood zoning, eliminating all private financing of a candidate in federal elections, eliminating state right-to-work laws, increasing inheritance taxes, restricting the “gig” economy, setting $15/hour minimum wage, making Washington, D.C., a 51st state, and new racial commissions and preferences. Also, Biden has promised taxes on individual retirement accounts and 401k accounts, a likely national indoor and outdoor mask mandate and a possible repeat of COVID-19-inspired national economic shutdown.
Republicans defend police and military, have given us economic and foreign policy achievements yet give us continued erratic, unhelpful and often counterproductive Trump.
I may vote for the Libertarian Party nominee, Jo Jorgensen. She is a principled candidate, who would vastly improve the country — except it’s tough to take her open borders position.
Read the 14-page 2020 Idaho Republican platform. Because of the abnormally leftist national Democratic platform, I can only vote Democrat against the most onerous local Republican, Rep. Ehardt. (Normally, I vote roughly half-half for Idaho offices.) However, the Idaho Republican platform contains several objectionable items, such as eliminating the bipartisan reapportionment commission, attack on homosexual marriage and support for a right to own fully automatic weapons.
Another next right thing is to find candidates to replace the Idaho Falls mayor and city council. They have done nothing regarding COVID-19. No crackdown or public shaming of cheating businesses that opened prematurely. No mask mandate. No campaign to buy local to save local businesses and jobs.
Go forth and do the next right things, step toward the light and take back some control.