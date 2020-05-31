Don’t let organizations or media do your thinking for you. For example, the Idaho Freedom Foundation publishes a ranking of Idaho legislators based on voting records. Their score is a function of what the IFF considers the most conservative, i.e. “real or true conservative.” Most likely the definition of real conservative is controlled by their secret big-money donors. Please take the time to do your own research using major media that present balanced reporting and differentiates between news and opinions. You know if they are balanced if they report both sides of an issue, avoid personal opinions and correct their errors. Pay particular attention to what politicians say and compare it to what they do on a given issue. Your vote is sacred — don’t waste it by letting a lobbying group, political action committee, politician or individual tell you how to vote. The only reason they do that is they want your help to do something that is good for them — not for you.
“Real conservative” or “conservative Republican” is just spin for the old Tea Party movement, which never sponsored a decent piece of legislation. They were simply obstructionists, even for necessary bipartisan legislation like passing a national budget. These morons even shut down the government on two occasions during Trump’s term. They wanted headlines for their stunts — not a functional government.
Please keep these points in mind as you vote in the upcoming primary. Also, evaluate whether the candidates are driven by a vision of what’s best for Idaho or what’s best for themselves. Look especially hard at character. Is the candidate motivated by self-interest? If so, you can be sure he/she will really fight for legislation favorable to their business interests. Recent egregious examples include Bryan Zollinger’s fight against legislation to put bounds on medical debt recovery, an obvious conflict of interest and damning ethics violation since that is his business.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin exhibited a similar conflict of interest and ethical lapse in criticizing the governor’s implementing measures to contain the coronavirus. One measure was closing nonessential businesses. Guess what? McGeachin and her husband own one of these businesses, the Celt Pub, and closing hurt their income.
Well, nearly everyone is being hurt in one way or another by the pandemic and are making heroic sacrifices to comply with restrictions. Idaho would be better served by politicians who are concerned about the health of citizens, not only because it is the right thing to do but because we will need healthy citizens to achieve economic recovery. The real threat to the economy is if everyone’s sick, has debilitating organ damage or is in the graveyard.
There are ethical and qualified Republican candidates, such as Erickson, Cook, Radford, Walker and Hulse. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a couple of years to show McGeachin the door.
In any case, please do independent research on the candidates, favor actions over ideology, vet the sources and vote. It’s not easy but the results are worth the effort.