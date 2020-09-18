The U.S. cannot afford to treat commercial nuclear power as just one more source of energy that is subject to political whims and bottom-line fiscal mentality. Why?
Why has the U.S. spent roughly $60 billion to build 19 Virginia class nuclear attack submarines? Why did Admiral Rickover insist that the U.S. needed a nuclear Navy in the first place? Why? To maintain the military superiority required for national security.
When asked by a congressional hearing, Rickover commented: “Why do I have nuclear-powered ships? That is a necessary evil.”
“I did it because it was necessary for the safety of this country.”
“The lesson of history is when a war starts every nation will ultimately use whatever weapon it has available.”
When later asked if he had any regrets about his role in the nuclear navy, he responded: “I do not have regrets. I believe I helped preserve the peace for this country. Why should I regret that? What I accomplished was approved by Congress — which represents our people. All of you live in safety from domestic enemies because of security from the police. Likewise, you live in safety from foreign enemies because our military keeps them from attacking us.”
The American Security Project on micro-nuclear reactors states the national security imperative this way: “The U.S. military has used ‘energy dominance’ as its preferred way of war since the Civil War when the North’s dominance in coal and steel enabled the military machine that would strangle the South. At the beginning of World War Two, the United States produced 60% of world oil supplies, allowing American oil to power the Allies’ war machine that would topple fascism in Europe and Japan.”
President Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace initiative sought to “transform the atom from a scourge into a benefit for mankind,” and he was determined “that control of nuclear science was an issue for all Americans.” That initiative established U.S. leadership in commercial nuclear power.
What has happened since then? Social fear and government policies decimated our domestic nuclear power market and exported our reactor supply chain to others, including our adversaries. Recently, the president withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. As a result, China and Russia now dominate the construction of new commercial nuclear power plants in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Along with the new plants goes geopolitical influence. And the countries building these reactors get to set the standards for safety and proliferation issues. By our absence from domestic and global markets for nuclear power, we created a vacuum now being filled by our political enemies.
The U.S. government will never willingly accede nuclear military superiority to our adversaries. We cannot afford to cede commercial nuclear power dominance to them either.
There is bipartisan support for reestablishing a healthy, growing domestic market for nuclear power as evidenced by reports from the Atlantic Council Task Force on U.S. Nuclear Energy Leadership (Sen. Crapo was an honorary co-chair), the Department of Energy’s Nuclear Fuel Working Group Strategy to Restore American Nuclear Energy Leadership, and the American Security Project: Micro Nuclear Reactors, Prospects for Deploying Land-Based Nuclear Energy for the U.S. Military.
A healthy, growing domestic market includes the NuScale Small Modular Reactor and requires success of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ Carbon Free Power Project.
I completely agree that the city of Idaho Falls and other Carbon Free Power Project members should not, and cannot, be expected to bear the financial risk associated with this project alone. Nevertheless, it is imperative to our national security that the existing CFPP members remain committed to ensuring the success of this project. That means lobbying congressional representatives to protect CFPP member ratepayers against the financial risks associated with bringing this first-of-a-kind SMR online. To paraphrase Admiral Rickover, it is necessary for the (economic and environmental) safety of this country.