Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is committed to protecting the health and safety of Idaho Falls and our region. While we remain diligent in the fight against COVID-19, other critical medical issues continue.
Nationally and in our community, many are delaying care for serious conditions. The numbers tell the story: both ER volumes and in-home Emergency Medical Services calls were down substantially in April, but the patients were sicker.
When compared to March, the EIRMC Emergency Department experienced a 42% reduction in patient volume in April. However, the number of inpatient admissions resulting from an emergency room visit increased by 20%. In fact, the number of inpatient admissions resulting from an ER visit has increased 41% since this time last year. Clearly, people seeking care in the ER for all conditions are now sicker and more likely to require hospitalization. The increase in hospitalizations is not due to COVID-19. Rather, it’s often due to injury and illness in which evaluation and treatment have been delayed.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is experiencing a similar trend. IFFD responded to 840 in-home calls in April 2019 and 507 calls in April 2020. Calls for heart-related issues are down 44%, and calls for stroke care are down 53%. The danger of delaying or avoiding care for these and other emergent conditions is clear. It can result in permanent disability or death.
Many are understandably anxious about visiting health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to assure the community that our clinicians, nurses and staff are committed to protecting our patients, colleagues and all who come to our hospital.
At EIRMC we have taken extensive precautions to maximize safety. We have implemented health and safety standards over and above the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These precautions include limiting entry into our hospitals and implementing enhanced screening processes for patients, visitors and staff. EIRMC has implemented a universal masking policy. All staff and providers in all patient care areas wear masks, not just those caring for suspected or positive COVID-19 cases. These universal precautions set a standard that promotes patient safety and confidence across all sites of care. These measures, along with our longstanding precautions and safety standards, support our commitment to lead with safety first.
The high level of care at EIRMC has not changed during the pandemic. If you or a loved one experience concerning symptoms, it is crucial that you promptly seek care. A phone call to your doctor or 911 will begin that process. If you are uncertain, err on the side of caution and safety. Do not delay. It could result in avoiding a hospitalization, preventing a lasting problem or even saving a life.