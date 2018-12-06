My most recent column described the tyranny of the republic. It also addressed the reasons why Idaho voters need to be concerned, i.e., because Idaho government is an oligarchy and becoming more brazen in its efforts to increase its power.
The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s recent column about the need to consolidate local elections, penned by Mr. Henager, is an excellent example of how the oligarchy works to increase its political power.
No, Mr. Henager, we don’t need to consolidate local elections. Four legally specified dates out of 365 are hardly “all over the calendar year.”
When was the last time you voted in a water district election? The answer is never, if you don’t have a vested interest in the outcome. The answer is many times, if you do.
If you have a vested interest, you will vote regardless of when the election is held. Typically, these voters understand the issues and have an informed opinion. They are not concerned about, nor easily swayed by, an “R” or “D” next to a name, or by BCRCC’s opinion.
The vote to create the College of Eastern Idaho taxing district was not an R or D issue. It was about investing in the future of our youth and our community, contrary to BRCC’s opinion.
The CEI vote, Mr. Henager, was not about the “tyranny of the minority to tax the majority.” It was about sampling the will of all registered voters in Bonneville County. The outcome of a vote is like a poll, only with larger numbers. The size of the voter pool, whether 1,000, 10,000 or 50,000, simply determines the accuracy of the sampling; the greater the number, the lower the margin of error. With over 70% of registered Bonneville County voters in favor of CEI, it is self-serving to argue this vote does not truly represent the will of the majority.
Why is BCRCC’s proposal to consolidate local elections self-serving and an example of an attempt by Idaho’s oligarchy to increase its power? Because uninformed and disinterested voters check R on the ballot regardless of the issues.
How else can one explain the fact that statewide, R candidates received 60% of the vote regardless of issues. For example, McGeachin got 60%, plus or minus, even though she vocally opposed Proposition 2, while over 60% of the voters addressed the issue and voted for Proposition 2.
How else can one explain the fact that in Bonneville County District 30, over 70% voted R despite a campaign that featured a website, some signs and little apparent engagement with the voters about issues.
Why should we care? Because the BCRCC puts its stamp of approval, i.e., allegiance to the Republican Party Platform, on every Republican candidate in Bonneville County. Because BCRCC has access to deep pockets that can sway uninformed voters and challenge Republican legislators who stray from the fold.
Don’t be swayed by shrouded claims of interest in “residents’ schedules.” Consolidated local elections are about increasing the power of the Republican oligarchy in Bonneville County.