These past few weeks have really put our nation to the test.
The social contract that serves as the glue that keeps the most diverse, pluralistic nation on earth connected — our democracy and system of government — has been strained. Some would say to the breaking point.
The grand experiment in self-governance launched by our founders must seem to many at risk of failure.
This is an era where social media conflicts of a vile and profane nature with perfect strangers are common. The intense tribalism of people with opposing political views is magnified, and flames are fanned by internet warriors who only want further division, yearning to see their opponents suffer loss, embarrassment or worse.
I think it is important to remind ourselves, as Hamilton did in the very title of Federalist No. 9, “The Union as a Safeguard Against Domestic Faction and Insurrection.”
“(There) are means, and powerful means, by which the excellences of republican government may be retained and its imperfections lessened or avoided,” he wrote.
We need to be reminded of this very basic truth. There can be no more important expression of our faith in our nation than exercising our right to vote and have a voice in how we are governed.
Yes, there is plenty of ammunition for those who would like to mourn our democracy. It can be easy to believe in the death of decency and the demise of our democratic institutions. But as long as you have the right to vote, or to organize others to register to vote and get to the polls, our constitutional republic is alive and well. Do not mourn. Celebrate. Participate.
As Abraham Lincoln reminded us during another period of great despair and hopelessness: “Now we are engaged in a great (cultural) war, testing whether that nation … can long endure … that we here highly resolve … that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Here locally, you can learn more about the people who are asking for your vote to represent you in our state legislature in Boise. On Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., the League of Women Voters is hosting a forum with Pat Tucker and Gary Marshall at the Idaho Falls Senior Center. They will participate in another forum on Oct. 29 at Compass Academy. On Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., you can hear all six candidates running in District 33 at Compass Academy. And, finally, the League is hosting a forum with Jerry Sehlke and Dave Lent at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the College of Eastern Idaho, room 6163.
You have a chance to make an informed decision.