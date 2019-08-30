During a typical Idaho legislative session, approximately 1,000 bills are introduced. Some are granted public hearings. Pros and cons are debated.
A few make it through the process and are signed into law. Many are rejected. This is our system. We trust our elected legislators to represent the will of their constituents.
Not everyone, however, is content to let the system work. And they have hijacked our state Republican Party rules and the platform in an attempt to force approval of a narrow and unpopular agenda.
Consider three failed bills from the 2019 session.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation requiring child protective services to notify parents of their rights before investigating cases of suspected child abuse.
That sounds reasonable until you consider a few things: Many of the “facts” cited in support of this effort were nonsense culled from lunatic fringe websites. Also, lawmakers testified that Scott’s bill would result in abusers shutting down investigations and putting children in harm’s way.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, drafted a bill to allow concealed weapons in public schools without a duty to notify school officials. In opposing this measure, some lawmakers were motivated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Heller decision, written by conservative stalwart Antonin Scalia while others refused to override local control. And many, no doubt, were repelled by a man who called fellow legislators “enemies of the constitution,” and told his militia audience: “It’s time we meet that oppression with resistance. I promise you this, ‘I’ll be the first one to step outside these capital walls and stand with you when the time is right.’”
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, ran a bill requiring parents to opt-in before schools taught anything “regarding sexuality.” Ehardt was motivated by a handout never seen by a single student, which she would have learned had she talked to the school district which is in her own community.
These flawed proposals met the fate they deserved. The system worked. Clearly, the far-right faction that has seized control of the Idaho GOP isn’t content to let our system work.
In January party leadership approved the so-called “Integrity in Affiliation” measure, which requires Republican candidates to support the party platform in full or document areas of disagreement. Those who refuse to comply with this exercise in groupthink risk being disavowed by the party and campaigning with a target on their backs.
Two decades ago, this wouldn’t have been an issue, when the party platform broadly defined conservative principles and acted as a unifying tool.
But as ideologue activists replaced pragmatists in the party, ludicrous proposals were embedded in the platform. Examples include a return to the gold standard and ending direct election of U.S. senators, ideas with little support in the public or among our elected officials.
Now the platform is being used to pressure lawmakers into greenlighting bad legislation. New resolutions, which are in essence the spirit of the platform, passed in June include, among other things, support for the failed measures introduced by Scott, Christensen and Ehardt.
So, Republican candidates face this choice: Support the platform and those failed proposals. Or disagree and be disavowed by the party and campaign with a target on your back.
Essentially, we are asking lawmakers to govern with their brains tied behind their backs. For example, the Idaho GOP platform states its support for the rights of the unborn.
Most Republicans agree with that. But we must acknowledge the Idaho Legislature’s history of passing unconstitutional pro-life abortion bills, which has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Signing the pledge — and supporting the platform in its entirety — means lawmakers will be pressured to support any abortion bill introduced, even one our attorney general says won’t hold up in court.
We would be much better off if our representatives oppose measures that result in taxpayers writing more checks to Planned Parenthood. So, please urge Republican candidates to ignore this so-called “Integrity in Affiliation” pledge. The party does not elect our lawmakers, “we the people” do.
Let them know it’s OK to think for themselves and reject this naked attempt to promote a radical agenda most Idahoans do not and never will support.