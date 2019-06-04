Our local Meals on Wheels program is seriously underfunded and at risk of closing down. Perhaps your readers have no idea how imperiled this critical program is because they think the federal, state or city government fully funds the program.
Wrong. Although there is indeed some government funding, it pays less than 50 percent of our costs; all other funds must come from private sources.
A few facts: eligible Idaho Falls and Ammon elderly and disabled citizens receive five hot meals a week plus two frozen meals for the weekend delivered at no charge. In April we delivered 5,608 meals or 648 more meals than in April 2018. From January through April 2019 we delivered 2,405 more meals than last year in the same time frame. In 2018 we delivered 6,127 more meals than in 2017.
Because we receive some government funding from the Older Americans Act of 1965, we are not permitted to charge anything for delivered meals or in-house meals served to seniors at the Senior Activity Center. Unbelievably, annual private donations have dropped nearly $50,000 in the past dozen years, from about $95,000 a year in 2007 to $45,000 last year. And yet, the annual number of delivered meals has risen by 20,000 meals since 2007 to 50,000 last year; 2019 may see close to 60,000. What in the world is going on here?
Our food costs alone for one delivered hot meal is $2.13, but this does not include the cost of gas, van maintenance or driver salaries, not to mention cook salaries and overhead to prepare the meals at the Senior Center. Donations per meal have dropped to $.88 or less per meal from $3.31 only a dozen years ago. Apparently, if you can get meals for free, why bother contributing anything to keep the program going? It seems to me that even someone living on Social Security can afford $15 a week for five hot meals and two frozen meals for the weekend. You couldn’t buy groceries for seven meals for $15.
As a member of the Board of Directors of the Senior Center, I am unabashedly appealing to the hearts and pocketbooks of all Idaho Falls and Ammon residents to donate now and often to keep the Meals on Wheels program going. If you have an elderly parent or relative receiving weekly meals or if you are simply concerned about this group of vulnerable citizens, please send a generous donation today.
The decreasing financial numbers tell the frightening tale. Unlike valuable non-profits in our community like the Symphony, animal shelters and many others, we cannot charge a dime to help offset our services.
Just like TRPTA, your local Meals on Wheels can disappear. Our volunteers are an invaluable help with their time, but it’s up to you to fill the gap.