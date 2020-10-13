I was uneasy with Mr. Smiths’ guest column of Oct. 7 regarding Travis Oler, who is running for Seat B in the Idaho State House of Representatives from District 31 — which is Bingham County. His letter was entitled “Travis Oler is still a Democrat” and ends with the words “he is still a Democrat.”
I wondered: Are people who identify with that party somehow not full citizens, are their views therefore not worthy of consideration and are their votes less important or powerful than we Republicans? Is there no good to be found in any member of that group? Are we in the majority party so superior that they are to be ignored, if not attacked because they identify with a major American political party other than ours; one that also pledges allegiance to our (and their) flag? Are we to be suppressed and our fitness for political office invalidated because we didn’t pledge the right fraternity, belong to the right race or attend the proper church, etc?
No, Mr. Oler’s suitability for office in Bingham County needs to be judged by the relevant voters based on their wisdom. If Mr. Smith thinks Mr. Oler should more prominently display the name of the party that nominated him, he is free to make that suggestion to him. However, he should not feel free to castigate a fellow citizen for exercising the right for political expression afforded him under our Constitution. Our goal here is not to perpetuate a party but a state and its attendant rights and privileges.
Perhaps Mr. Smith needs to be reminded that there have been many mailers over the years from Republican candidates where the word Republican has been all but totally replaced by the word conservative. To those outside our district who may still have concerns, rest assured we your neighbors to the south are competent to know from which party each candidate is nominated. We also have the right and where-with-all to vote for any of them that we choose, and, hopefully, we will do that with heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all who “threw their hat in the ring,” thereby expressing their views and giving us a choice.