Back in October, I wrote a letter to the editor in which I pointed out that I had found most students were not ready for college because they could not read and write well. I also pointed out that it was my belief that students dropped out of high school before graduation because they found it too hard and felt they were failures. Why? Because they are unable to read and comprehend.
On the first day of the basic computer class that I taught, I informed the students that I would cover 70 percent of what they would need to learn to pass the course. The other 30 percent would come from their reading the book. A number dropped the class that day. Why? They felt their chances of passing the course was poor because they knew they could not read the book.
Students who dropped at a later date gave me the same answer. Was I a poor teacher or was I being too demanding? I taught classes where all the students passed. Why? Because they could read and comprehend the book.
Currently, only about 40 percent of Idaho graduates go on to post-secondary education. Idaho leaders originally set an ambitious goal — 60 percent of young adults would complete some form of post-secondary education by 2020 but they’ve already abandoned that target date in favor of a 2025 target because the numbers aren’t improving. We are nearing 2020, and are nowhere close to meeting the target.
A 2010 Georgetown University study predicted that by 2018, 61 percent of Idaho jobs would require a degree or certificate. Today only 37 percent of Idaho’s 25 to 34-year-old hold a degree or certificate.
How kindergarten through third-grade students fared on the new version of the Idaho Reading Indicator show the numbers are down from 2017. This can be expected because the old test was based on how fast the student could read and the new one combines speed with comprehension. All told, 52.5% of students were at grade level.
In fact, all test scores — reading, math and ACT — are down. Why? They all require reading comprehension.
My daughter has taught 1st grade for 12 years and said that if the students can’t read at grade level by the 3rd grade they have no chance to catch up to their counterparts. Starting in the 1st grade they ask every student to spend 20 minutes every night reading at home
School safety is important, but I contend that we must set priorities with early education — reading proficiency at the K–3 level being the most important. “Throwing money at it” is no longer the solution.
Where are Dick, Jane and Spot when you need them?