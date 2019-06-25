Amy Lientz is the director of stakeholder and Education Partnerships at Idaho National Laboratory. She has oversight of economic development, education partnership coordination, STEM education, community giving, governmental affairs, communications and workforce development. She is the vice chair of the Idaho Technology Council, on the advisory board for Regional Economic Development for eastern Idaho, a member of Idaho Business for Education, a member to the Idaho Defense Alliance, on the University of Idaho Engineering Advisory Board and the McClure Policy Center.